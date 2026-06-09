3 Eaton Vance Mutual Funds to Add to Your Watchlist

Eaton Vance is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management and an active management firm focused on research-driven security selection rather than index tracking. It offers a broad range of domestic and international equity and fixed income products with an income orientation, as well as tax-managed products. The investment teams oversees a variety of asset classes and investment styles across global markets. Overall, the fund family is structured to deliver differentiated strategies across major asset classes through a research-driven investment approach.



We have chosen three Eaton Vance mutual funds, Eaton Vance Global Income Builder Fund EDIRX, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Fund EAGMX and Eaton Vance Focused Growth Opportunities Fund EAFGX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Eaton Vance Global Income Builder Fund seeks long-term capital growth. EDIRX invests primarily in common stocks of information age companies expected to grow in value.



Christopher Dyer has been the lead manager of EDIRX since Sept. 30, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (3.8%), Eli Lilly and Co (2.6%) and Microsoft Corp (2.5%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.



EDIRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.6% and 7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.42%. EDIRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Fund invests in long and short positions across global securities and derivatives, with a primary focus on sovereign-related investments such as currencies, interest rates and government debt securities.



Patrick M. Campbell has been the lead manager of EAGMX since June 30, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (24.5%), Other (20.2%), and Equities (6.6%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.



EAGMX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.50%. EAGMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Eaton Vance Focused Growth Opportunities Fund invests in large-cap companies but may also hold stocks of companies across other market-capitalization ranges, including smaller companies.



Douglas Rogers has been the lead manager of EAFGX since July 1, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (13.8%), Microsoft Corp (10%) and Apple Inc. (9.7%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.



EAFGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.7% and 10.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.05%. EAFGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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