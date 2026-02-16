3 Easy Ways to Boost Your Social Security Benefits

Key Points

Working longer to delay your benefits is one of the most well-known ways to boost your benefits, and it still works.

Earning a higher income in your later years will work to your advantage since the Social Security assesses your 35 most productive years when calculating your benefit.

Don't forget about withdrawing from your traditional retirement accounts if you can take a few bridge years before tapping into Social Security.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

People work for multiple decades to ensure high Social Security benefits. Then, these same people usually live off Social Security. You should still build a nest egg for extra support, since the program's checks may not be enough to support your lifestyle.

Luckily, it is possible to build your retirement portfolio while ensuring higher Social Security payouts when the time arrives. These are some of the best strategies to consider.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Work longer

Working longer is one of the best ways to increase your Social Security payouts. While you can claim Social Security when you turn 62, it's best to wait until you turn 70 for maximum benefits. Taking out at 62 can result in up to $2,969 per month, while retirees who tap into the program at 70 can earn up to $5,181 per month. That's more than $2,000 per month in extra payouts you will receive just by waiting.

Those extra years will also strengthen your work history, which the Social Security considers when calculating your benefit. The administration looks at your 35 highest-earning years when assessing how much you will receive. Working a few extra years before retiring will give you more high-earning years that will replace your low-earning years.

If you have less than 35 years of work history, a few extra years of working in your 60s will fill in the missing years.

Increase your income

The strategy to boost your Social Security checks by working a few extra years only works if you are earning more than your average lifetime salary. For instance, someone who averaged $100,000 per year for 35 years only benefits if they are earning more than $100,000 per year right now.

An exceptional salary can make up for multiple years of low wages, emphasizing the need to increase your income for higher Social Security benefits. Job hopping may be a bit too dramatic for some people in their 60s, but it is worth considering. You may also want to pick up a side hustle or a part-time job to increase your earnings without leaving your current job.

If you already qualify for the maximum benefit and just have to wait until you turn 70, you don't have to give yourself extra things to do. However, if you are a little short of the maximum $5,181 per month, it may be worth picking up more work as long as it doesn't deteriorate your health.

Use bridge years to withdraw from your retirement accounts

Qualifying for $5,181 per month in Social Security benefits isn't enough to maximize your payouts. Depending on how much taxable income you report, you can end up paying taxes on up to 85% of your benefits.

Social Security is just one income stream. Many people get caught by surprise when they have to take required minimum distributions from their retirement accounts. People with multimillion-dollar portfolios may have to withdraw more than $100,000 per year, resulting in higher tax rates.

Some people retire a few years before 70 and use those years to gradually withdraw from their retirement accounts. Then, the required minimum distributions aren't so bad. Those distributions take place when you turn 73, but starting in 2033, you won't have to take required minimum distributions until you turn 75.

Subjecting less of your Social Security benefits to taxation and lowering your tax rate will save money in the long run. This strategy is primarily for people with large retirement portfolios. If you have a six-figure portfolio, you should still make the maximum contribution and keep working if you can. That way, you will have more funds to tap into when you retire.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.