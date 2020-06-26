3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

Even with trading next week shortened by the observed July 4 holiday, the earnings calendar is surprisingly full. We’re still a few weeks away from second-quarter reports, but in the meantime, earnings next week give investors something to digest before the three-day weekend.

To be sure, there isn’t a tremendously deep bench of companies reporting. However, there is a reasonably broad group that should provide updated looks at key parts of the economy.

On the consumer side, food producer Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will detail trends in the grocery channel as restaurants slowly re-open across the U.S. Beer and spirits leader Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ,NYSE:STZ.B) will provide another angle on the stay at home/away from home divide. And we’ll get color from Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) on high-end fashion trends worldwide, given its ownership of the Versace and Jimmy Choo brarnds.

Meanwhile, quietly interesting reports arrive from Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) and Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR). Order figures from those two office furniture giants will reflect corporate confidence, and perhaps give an update on how aggressively companies are moving toward remote work. Additionally, giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) have said they will sharply reduce their in-office staff, and Herman Miller and Steelcase may disclose how many smaller firms are following their lead.

There’s plenty to chew on in those reports. However, three big names have earnings next week, and will provide the key reports to watch:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU )

(NASDAQ: ) FedEx (NYSE: FDX )

(NYSE: ) General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

So, let’s dive into these companies.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Micron Technology (MU)

Source: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Monday, June 29, after market close

Micron’s fiscal third-quarter report on Monday afternoon is an important one. MU stock has been stuck for more than two years now. There’s certainly been volatility: for instance, shares touched $60 in January and again in February, then $35 in March. However, the bull/bear argument over Micron and its cyclical earnings has mostly proven a stalemate.

Overall, the Q3 release isn’t going to settle that debate for good. But it could at least determine trading in MU stock over the second half of the year. Micron’s guidance for the quarter was backed by strong demand from data-center customers. Therefore, a bullish outlook for the fourth quarter could lead to higher estimates for next year, and firmly establish MU as an attractive play on cloud growth. Anything less, however, and fears of another step down in profits are likely to weigh on the stock.

Meanwhile, investors in other chip names will be watching closely. Fellow memory play Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) usually moves on Micron earnings. And with the next significant chip report likely a month away, Monday’s release could echo across the sector as well.

FedEx (FDX)

Source: Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 30, after market close

FedEx isn’t the economic bellwether it once was. The company walked away from its relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) last year, giving it minimal exposure to a big chunk of U.S. e-commerce revenue. The move to “paperless” records and contracts has also pressured the document delivery business. So, collectively, FedEx’s view of the U.S. economy simply isn’t quite as in-depth as it used to be.

Still, though, the company is going to have real insight into how U.S. businesses are recovering from the novel coronavirus pandemic. This remains a report worth reviewing for pretty much every investor.

And for FedEx itself, it’s a potentially critical release. FDX stock has headed in the wrong direction, losing nearly half of its value from late 2017 highs. Shares touched a seven-year low in March before rallying along with the rest of the market.

The problem, however, is that earnings are fading, as secular trends hit profit margins. FedEx’s guidance for fiscal 2021, thus, looks crucial.

A full-year outlook (to the extent that one is given) that implies any kind of growth can drive investor optimism toward a potential turnaround. A projection of another year of declining profits, however, will only add to the concern that FDX is a value trap and not a value play.

General Mills (GIS)

Source: designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, July 1, before market open

Between Constellation, Conagra, and General Mills, we should get a good, updated picture of consumer demand at the moment.

All three reports are of interest, but General Mills’ broad reach makes its results the most reflective of broader trends. General Mills has growth in Blue Buffalo pet food, while also serving challenged categories like yogurt and cereal. Over one-fourth of sales come from outside the U.S. General Mills will give a good picture of grocery demand as normalcy slowly returns.

It’s a big report for GIS stock too. Shares touched a three-year high last month, and still are up 11% year-to-date. Support has held around current levels, but the technical picture is muddied by a bearish multiple top. General Mills stock quietly has been a pandemic winner, and Wednesday’s report needs to keep it that way.

After spending time at a retail brokerage, Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. As of this writing, he has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post 3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.