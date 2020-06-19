3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For a second straight week, the earnings calendar remains thin. But a few key companies do report earnings next week — with particular emphasis on the consumer side of the market.

Again, there aren’t a huge number of reports. But a solid cross-section of companies will post earnings — enough to get a sense of broader sentiment.

We’ll see two reports from companies exposed to “big ticket” spending. Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will try and build on a solid report this week from industry leader Lennar (NYSE:LEN). And recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) will aim to support the steep rally in its sector: WGO itself has more than tripled from March lows.

On the other side of the market, pharmacy operator Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) will try and keep its turarnound going. Its demand could be a sign of what’s to come when larger rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) report in coming weeks.

Even the three largest companies reporting next week have different models, and have faced different impacts from the current pandemic, providing breadth in a week that admittedly lags depth. Here are the three earnings reports to watch next week:

McCormick (NYSE: MKC )

(NYSE: ) Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI )

(NYSE: ) Nike (NYSE:NKE)

These three companies will all report on Thursday, making that the biggest day of the coming week for investors.

Earnings Reports to Watch: McCormick (MKC)

Source: Arne Beruldsen / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 25, before the market open.

Spice and seasoning provider McCormick doesn’t get the same attention as other major consumer packaged goods plays. But by market capitalization, it’s one of the most valuable companies in the sector, and it’s the most dearly-valued of any of the large-cap names.

For those reasons alone, investors should pay attention to McCormick earnings on Thursday morning. This is a stock that’s looked potentially too expensive for some time now — I worried about valuation last year — but has held up even in a more nervous market. If investors are willing to bid MKC up after earnings, that alone suggests there’s room for multiples elsewhere in the sector to similarly expand.

But McCormick’s business makes the report worth reviewing as well. This company isn’t just a grocery play. The Flavor Solutions segment, which includes sales to foodservice customers as well as food manufacturers, accounted for almost 40% of revenue last year.

As a result, McCormick has a good read on restaurant demand from the supplier side. That in turn means its management team will be providing useful commentary on the restaurant sector at the same time one of the country’s largest chains has a report of its own.

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 25, before the market open.

We know Darden Restaurants is going to post ugly fiscal fourth quarter numbers. The company closed all of its restaurants for dine-in service on Mar. 20. Even after phased reopenings began in late April, Darden disclosed last month that quarter-to-date same-restaurant sales were down 48% year-over-year.

But that update was exactly one month ago, and investors should and will be exceedingly interested in how the business has performed since that most recent disclosure. Strong commentary from Darden could not only move DRI stock, but lead to buying elsewhere in the sector as well.

After all, chain restaurant stocks are among those with the worst performance over the past four months: DRI itself remains about 40% off mid-February peaks. If Darden can show that its business is progressing toward some sort of new normal, DRI stock should rally, and it may bring the rest of the sector alongside.

Nike (NKE)

Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 25, after the market close.

There’s no release next week more important than the fiscal Q4 report from Nike on Thursday afternoon. In fact, it’s likely there won’t be a more important release until earnings season returns next month.

Nike’s worldwide reach obviously makes its results an important barometer of broader consumer sentiment. Given that Nike products nowadays are as much about fashion as utility, global demand isn’t solely driven by athletes, but casual consumers and streetwear lovers alike.

Meanwhile, NKE stock has all but erased the losses it saw during March’s market panic. Shares in fact neared all-time highs earlier this month before a recent, modest fade back. Obviously, investors expect some short-term disruption, but are taking the long view on one of the world’s best businesses.

It remains to be seen whether that perspective holds next week. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), perhaps the closest analogue to Nike at this point, saw its stock retreat after earnings last week. Nike may be different, given its heft, or it may see similar pressure, at least immediately following the Q4 release.

However it plays out, trading in Nike stock on Friday should be closely watched. U.S. stocks aren’t going to return to all-time highs without companies like NKE leading the way. And NKE stock probably won’t be able to lead the way if investors aren’t buying into this dip next week.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

