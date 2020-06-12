3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

U.S. stocks suddenly need some good news. A steady recovery from March lows was rudely interrupted on Thursday, as markets plunged. Major market indices fell at least 5%, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining almost 7%.

It’s likely coincidental that the steep decline came not long after earnings season ended. As we’ve noted in this space, reactions to earnings reports were relatively muted.

Still, it’s possible that earnings news — whether positive or negative — gave investors some kind of tangible information, which helped drive the V-shaped rally in the public markets. Whatever the cause, investors seem much more nervous on Friday than they did just two days ago.

There aren’t enough earnings reports next week to change that broader sentiment. In fact, the earnings calendar is as light as it’s been in some time. Nonetheless, there are a few reports for investors to watch — particularly at a time when any information is useful. Three releases in particular are worth close examination:

Earnings Reports to Watch: Lennar (LEN)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 16, before market open

Investors will get reports from two “big-ticket” industries next week. The more important of the two comes from Lennar, the nation’s second-largest homebuilder behind D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).

After all, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on U.S. housing remains unclear. High unemployment seems to present a risk, even with last week’s surprise job numbers.

However, LEN stock actually has rallied of late. And even with an 8.4% decline on Thursday is in the green year-to-date. Investors seem to be betting that the pandemic will lead to an exodus out of urban areas — and potentially into developments built by the likes of Lennar. It’s probably too early to test that thesis, but commentary from Lennar on Tuesday could support, or undercut, that optimism.

And in combination with fiscal first quarter earnings from CarMax (NYSE:KMX) on Friday morning, investors will get a reasonable sense of consumer confidence at the moment. We know Americans are venturing out, and looking to spend again. So after earnings next week, we should have a better handle as to what exactly they’re willing to spend on.

Oracle (ORCL)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 16, after market close

The days of Oracle moving the market likely are in the past. But the tech giant still has an intriguing fiscal fourth quarter report on Tuesday afternoon.

For Oracle itself, the report seems enormously important. Excluding a quickly-reversed plunge in March, ORCL stock has traded basically flat for 15 months now. The company’s slow and steady transition to the cloud isn’t moving fast enough for investors, who have moved on to faster-growing (and much more dearly-valued) plays elsewhere in the space.

With the pandemic expected to accelerate the shift to cloud and SaaS, Oracle needs to show that it’s able to keep up. I asked more than two years ago if Oracle was the next Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) — a former giant nimbly adapting to new realities — or the next IBM (NYSE:IBM), a company left behind by technological change.

The question remains open, but Tuesday’s report could help some investors come up with an answer. What that answer looks like, and how investors react, could bear not only on ORCL, but IBM, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and other large-cap tech value plays trying to generate their own rallies.

Kroger (KR)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 18, before market open

It seems like investors have been waiting for Kroger’s fiscal first quarter release for quite some time. On April 1, Kroger issued a business update. The company disclosed that March same-store sales, excluding fuel, had risen a stunning 30%. In turn, KR stock rallied to near $32.

More than two months later, the stock has barely moved, closing Thursday at $32.70. Investors no doubt are expecting a banner Q1, but what that means for the rest of the year remains unclear. Are some of the spectacular sales in March and (likely) April being pulled forward from later in the year? Is there a mid-term tailwind to demand as restaurants struggle? Can Kroger hold off the likes of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), let alone the many smaller players in the industry?

The flat trading in KR stock since early April suggests investors aren’t yet sure how to answer those questions. Meanwhile, its broad reach means the report should be of interest to investors in Kroger’s competitors and suppliers.

After all, investors right now are working through exactly what the “new normal” will look like. And with that in mind, Kroger earnings are one of the best data points those investors will get in the next couple of weeks.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

