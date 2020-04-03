3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

U.S. stocks are looking for direction, but earnings reports next week aren’t likely to be much help. At a time when any bit of information would be useful, the earnings calendar is exceptionally light.

To be sure, it’s not as if earnings reports provide all that much in the way of information in this unprecedented time. Even companies that have seen relatively mild disruption from the novel coronavirus are taking a cautious stance. Spices and seasonings manufacturer McCormick (NYSE:MKC,NYSE:MKC-V) and pharmacy operator Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) both pulled their full-year guidance after earnings this week.

Still, investors will take what they can get right now — and earnings reports still matter. Shares of both McCormick and Walgreens did move after earnings, with MKC rallying and WBA fading. And with earnings season ramping up in just two weeks, the few reports on the earnings calendar next week do at least give investors a small glimpse of what’s to come later this month.

That said, let’s take a closer look at three earnings reports to watch this upcoming week.

Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week: Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, April 7, after market close

Investors probably can’t expect much from fiscal first quarter earnings from Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI). The quarter ended Feb. 23, so the reported numbers won’t include much in the way of impact from coronavirus. Levi Strauss closed its stores on March 16, which will hit second quarter results. And as a result, the company most likely will withdraw its own full-year guidance.

That said, there could be some interesting nuggets in the release and on the earnings call. Levi Strauss acts both as a supplier, and a retailer. Commentary on e-commerce sales through the company’s own digital store and through platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could show the extent to which Americans still are shopping while largely stuck at home.

Levi Strauss is making a big push into China, as well. In fact, the company’s largest store in that country opened in the fall — in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first was identified. Investors will get another perspective on the recovery in that key economy.

More broadly, we simply haven’t had much commentary from apparel retailers about consumer behavior amid this nationwide shutdown. From that standpoint, Levi Strauss earnings on Tuesday afternoon are worth paying attention to. What LEVI management has to say might echo that of many other apparel companies that follow.

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, April 8, before market open

Industrial distributor MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is a name with which investors likely aren’t familiar. But its earnings next week might be the most important report on the calendar.

There aren’t many organizations with a better handle on U.S. construction than MSC. The company is much smaller than rivals W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), but it’s still generated over $3 billion in revenue over the past twelve months. In fiscal 2019, the company had roughly 3,000 suppliers, and many thousands of customers.

And so commentary from management on Wednesday morning’s earnings call should be intriguing. Construction activity, at least so far, has held up to some degree. But it’s not clear for how long that will last. MSM management might give a clue.

For investors with positions in stocks like GWW and FAST — plus Home Depot (NYSE:HD) — building suppliers, and many others, this is a key report to watch ahead of releases from larger companies once earnings season arrives in full.

RPM International (RPM)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, April 8, before market open

RPM International (NYSE:RPM), too, could serve as a preview of results from larger peers. The specialty chemical manufacturer serves a wide range of end markets, making it an interesting barometer for chemical demand and even broader industrial activity.

The reaction to earnings itself is worth watching as well. RPM stock has held up relatively well during this selloff, declining more than 25% year-to-date. Larger chemical plays have not done the same.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Dow (NYSE:DOW) both have lost nearly half of their value. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has done slightly worse.

RPM earnings could show whether demand is not quite as bad as investors fear — which would in turn suggest relief rallies for the likes of DuPont and Dow when those companies report later this month. Meanwhile, a bounce in RPM stock, no matter what earnings look like, could imply that investors are willing to gamble on a sector that, overall, has been one of the worst performers so far this year.

