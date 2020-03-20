3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

U.S. stocks have found a bottom — at least over the last three sessions. The S&P 500 finished Thursday March 19 almost 1% above its Monday close. The NASDAQ Composite rallied 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down modestly.

Obviously, it’s far too early to celebrate, or just to believe that the worst is over. But even with significant volatility on Tuesday and Wednesday, it does feel like there’s a bit of normalcy returning to the markets.

Investors are stock-picking again. The volatility index came down on Thursday, even if it remains at hugely elevated levels. For now, anyway, there’s hope for more rational trading, if not yet a firm bottom in major indices.

Earnings reports next week aren’t enough to help put in that bottom. The peak of earnings season still is a month away, after all. But there are at least three significant reports to watch. Three major companies in two key, and embattled, sectors will try and drive some investor confidence with their releases.

To be sure, backwards-looking numbers aren’t going to set off a buying frenzy, and it’s likely that forward-looking commentary is going to be thin. But in a market — indeed, a world — with so much uncertainty right now, any bit of information could help.

And if these three stocks can rally simply by giving clarity on the challenges ahead, that alone might suggest the rest of the market is positioned to do the same.

Nike (NKE)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, March 24, after market close.

When Nike (NYSE:NKE) releases fiscal third quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, it will be the first Dow Jones component reporting under the ‘new normal’ established by the coronavirus outbreak.

That alone makes earnings next week worth watching closely. So does the company’s worldwide reach. Nike’s Q3, which ended on Feb. 29, will include significant impacts from China, which generated 17% of sales in the first half of fiscal 2020.

Headline numbers are likely to look disappointing, as it appears not every analyst has updated Q3 projections. The Street on average is looking for 4% revenue growth year-over-year. Given that 17% of Nike sales come from China, and that rival adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) already has warned of plunging sales in the region, that number looks too high.

But investors should (and no doubt will) look beyond the headlines, with two areas of particular focus. First, online sales.

Nike has grown its direct e-commerce business for years now; China, in fact, has the highest online penetration of any region. If Nike can still drive sales despite Chinese stores being closed, it bodes well for other retailers looking to manage their own crises.

Second, the reaction in NKE stock on Wednesday. Shares are down by one-third from January highs. That sell-off is too large to be supported by short-term financial impacts. Rather, it’s a response to the possibility that, like other quality stocks, NKE simply was far too expensive above $100.

The stock now is at $70. There won’t be game-changing news in the Q3 report. There may not be much news at all. But if Nike can calm investors, and drive buying on Wednesday, there’s at least a chance that leaders elsewhere can do the same.

Micron Technology (MU)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, March 25, after market close.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) obviously is a very different company from Nike, but the story should be somewhat the same. There will be some modest impact to fiscal second quarter results from the spread of the coronavirus, particularly in China and Asia more broadly. Guidance for the third quarter is going to be weak — if Micron offers a specific outlook at all.

And here, too, the reaction will be telling. MU stock has sold off along with other chip names, pulling back about 40% from February highs. One key difference is that Micron is much more cyclical than a stock like Nike, which makes its near-term performance much harder to predict.

One analyst has argued that an increase in employees working from home could help memory pricing — and Micron earnings. Others see a steep decrease in demand leading to the industry’s long history of oft-disastrous price competition.

Wednesday afternoon’s report isn’t going to settle the debate. But, again, it will provide an important gauge of sentiment toward the sector. Diversified giant Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported earnings last week, and pulled its full-year guidance. AVGO stock fell, and the sector continued to sell off. A repeat on Thursday could suggest that the sector isn’t quite ready to bottom yet.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 26, after market close.

For ‘athleisure’ play Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), the story won’t be terribly different. Lululemon, too, has closed its stores. It would seem likely that guidance for this year gets pulled. Online sales are a hoped-for bright spot.

But where LULU stock is a bit different is in its valuation, and its market. Even after the sell-off, shares are not close to cheap. Its products aren’t, either. And in a recessionary scenario that appears increasingly likely, it wouldn’t be surprising to see customers pull back on purchases or look for lower-priced alternatives.

As a result, LULU stock on the dip seems like a more aggressive play than, say, NKE. That’s not to say that Nike is a defensive stock or a slam-dunk buy, but it has a broader reach both in terms of geography and demographic than does mostly U.S.- and women’s focused Lululemon. NKE stock is notably cheaper as well, at least relative to earnings expectations.

And so it should be interesting to compare the reaction to Nike earnings versus that to Lululemon’s report. It doesn’t seem likely that the numbers are going to be materially different. Both companies are going to see effects on the most recent quarter (though Lululemon’s Q4 only ran to the end of January) and much bigger effects looking forward.

But investors know that, and again earnings next week are about investor reaction as much as anything else. Buying in NKE stock seems like a sign of an investor base willing to tiptoe back in. Buying in more dearly-valued and less-diversified LULU might be a sign of something more.

