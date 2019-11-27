3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest .

Earnings season hasn’t been perfect — but it’s certainly been good enough. Broad markets closed Tuesday at yet another all-time high.

The recent strength has come despite relatively mixed performance in recent weeks. Retailers Walmart (NYSE:) and Target (NYSE:) impressed, but the likes of Home Depot (NYSE:), Kohl’s (NYSE:) and Macy’s (NYSE:) disappointed.

So far, investors have shrugged off those misses. But the earnings calendar remains full next week, a potential final hurdle as the market tries to rally through the end of the year.

Several more retailers report, including GameStop (NYSE:), Ulta (NASDAQ:) and Restoration Hardware (NYSE:). Recent trading suggests those reports won’t necessarily move the market, as investors seem comfortable attributing retail softness to sector trends rather than any consumer weakness.

But there are several key earnings reports to watch outside of retail — and, on the whole, those reports could move the market. Several high-growth companies have key releases in a market still a bit jittery with dearly valued names.

Both a key supplier and a key customer in the consumer packaged goods space will give a snapshot of the health of that important sector. And a retailer whose shares have soared this year will try and keep its momentum going. Earnings have been good enough for investors so far, but there’s at least one more big week to go.

Salesforce (CRM)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3, after market close

Salesforce (NYSE:) headlines a surprisingly full slate of high-growth companies that report next week. Those reports come at a time when the market’s highest-valued stocks have seen some volatility, with names like Snap (NYSE:), Roku (NASDAQ:) and Shopify (NYSE:) seeing reversals in recent months.

Salesforce earnings on Tuesday afternoon seem like the most important of the bunch. CRM stock long has been a . Shares have gained nicely since mid-October — but are facing resistance at the moment. A big report could lead to a breakout — and could signal a market again willing to pay up for quality and growth.

But Salesforce is far from the only growth stock with earnings next week. Security plays Zscaler (NASDAQ:) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:) will try and reverse recent declines. Those reports could re-inspire confidence toward the sector after leader Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) fell 12% on Tuesday after . Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) and Slack (NYSE:) face key tests amid a bounce in recent initial public offerings.

Big earnings reports from these companies combined with continued broad market optimism could send growth stocks soaring again. Anything less means trading in high-multiple names will stay choppy — at best.

Campbell Soup (CPB)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4, before market open

Campbell Soup (NYSE:) heads into Wednesday morning’s fiscal first-quarter earnings report in a seemingly precarious position. CPB stock trades near a 52-week high, and has gained 43% so far this year. But performance of late hasn’t been nearly as impressive as the stock price suggests.

Indeed, in fiscal 2019, organic revenue was flat year-over-year. Adjusted operating income increased just 1%. Yet CPB stock trades at nearly 18 times next year’s consensus earnings per share estimates. The market clearly is pricing in quite a bit of success with the company’s turnaround.

As a result, Campbell Soup needs to deliver. If it can, that could spark optimism toward the likes of General Mills (NYSE:) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:), which too are trying to adapt to the new normal in the industry. Those investors also will be watching fiscal Q3 results from Kroger (NYSE:) on Thursday, after that supermarket giant raised full-year guidance earlier this month.

From here, the rally in the sector does look like it has gone a bit too far. Any weakness from Campbell Soup on Wednesday would confirm that thesis. But a big quarter might suggest that consumer giants have more ability to adjust than skeptics like myself believe.

Dollar General (DG)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Dec. 5, before market open

The fiscal third-quarter earnings report from Dollar General (NYSE:) looks like the most interesting in retail next week. In fact, it looks like not just interesting, but potentially dangerous.

Shares of rival Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:) plunged 15% on Tuesday after disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter driven in part by tariff worries. Those pressures may well read across to Dollar General margins as well.

Walmart clearly is running on all cylinders, and that giant has been a key competitor for dollar stores in the past. And valuation, at 21 times forward earnings, is toward the high end of DG’s historical range after a 47% gain so far this year.

All told, there’s a risky setup for DG stock ahead of Thursday morning’s release. And Dollar General is big enough that a whiff could read across to other retail names. Investors continue to be confident in the market’s best retailers. Dollar General needs to prove with its Q3 report that it’s indeed in that category — and investors need to maintain that confidence.

