3 Early-Bird Cryptos to Buy and Be Ahead of the Game

Following Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spot ETF approvals from the SEC, there’s no doubt cryptocurrencies will be back and better this 2024. After a long crypto winter, crypto fans and investors are now looking for more tokens that hold potential but are still offered at a low price.

While Bitcoin and other mega-cap cryptos may be considered the leading options as long-term potential winners, plenty of other early-bird cryptos should be considered. These are tokens tied to projects providing unique utility and may be considered overlooked for the average investor.

Here are three such projects I’ve got my eye on right now. Let’s dive in!

Basic Attention (BAT-USD)

If you’re looking for a distinctive token that offers more than just tokenomics, contemplate Basic Attention (BAT-USD). With over 50 million users per month, BAT has been a significant player in the DeFi space. And, its growth potential is notable.

Also, Basic Attention tokens have been integrated in popular gaming communication platforms such as Discord and Reddit. User rewards have been assisted by approachable and smart chatbots. So, this is impacting BAT positively from a public perception and user growth standpoint.

Notably, the most important feature of Basic Attention token is its support of the Brave Browser. This privacy-focused browser provides users with rewards for viewing ads. It’s one which many prominent experts believe could give incumbents a run for their money. True, rewarding users for viewing ads is an effective advertising strategy for people to use the browser. Further, the claim of being 3-times faster than Google Chrome also sparks interest among many in this space.

So, for those wanting to try something new, BAT’s Brave Browser is the answer. Despite a challenging 2023, BAT price predictions are always difficult to assess. Projections range from 36 cents to $3.32. Therefore, it is a project that has clear upside potential, given its current level around 22 cents.

Fetch.ai (FET-USD)

Recently, the team at Fetch.ai (FET-USD) laid out their 2024 strategy to transform the cryptocurrency landscape through their token. An AI-focused project, Fetch saw its token price rocket higher in recent months. In fact, it more than tripled on heavy investor interest since October.

Notably, Fetch.ai launched its $FET Airdrop, an innovative event of free tokens being shared or given out to existing FET-USD holders. The program is somehow similar to regular loyalty programs. Fetch.ai launched this airdrop to make a way for crypto projects to reward their dedicated members of the crypto community.

To commemorate this, the blockchain has committed to give out 10,000,000 FET-USD tokens available for airdrop to their lovely fans. Every token holder is eligible to join. However, participants should at least have 4,000 FET tokens during the competition period. Qualified users will receive their proportional allocation of the 10 million FET tokens. Clearly, this is a big reward, one that’s clearly driven near-term interest in the project.

Therefore, I think it’s Fetch’s longer-term upside as a protocol that democratizes AI development at the same time as its blockchain is used to create a secure and diffused machine network. Despite slow increases since 2022, Fetch.ai has a $600 million market cap, with plenty of room for growth on the horizon.

VeChain (VET-USD)

Specializing in smart contract-based real-world applications, VeChain (VET-USD) stands out in the crypto space as a project with great potential. The protocol offers excellent ID and sensors to keep track of supply chain management movements across various industries, including but not limited to food, automotive, and fashion.

VeChain’s ecosystem expanded in 2022. It’s made a buzz for businesses because of solutions for authentication in luxury fashion, grocery store disease outbreaks, and data storages for auto companies.

Additionally, the token is operating on VeChainThor for transfers and VTHO for network costs. In 2024, a key upgrade is expected that will introduce VeWorld wallet. The wallet is said to have a dApp browser, an NFT viewer, and a gateway for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). While VeChain seems to be a new crypto player in the space, high-risk investors may want to consider and see VeChain’s value and coming developments.

