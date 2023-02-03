3 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch In February 2023

If you didn’t know. e-commerce stocks refer to companies that primarily operate in the online retail space. These companies have seen significant growth over the past few years due to the rise of internet penetration and the shift of consumers toward online shopping. Retail investors have been taking a keen interest in e-commerce stocks as they offer a unique opportunity to invest in a sector that is expected to continue its growth trajectory for the foreseeable future.

Some of the largest and most well-known e-commerce companies include Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). These companies have been leading the charge in the sector and have established a dominant market position by offering customers a wide range of products and services. In addition to their retail operations, these companies have been investing heavily in areas such as logistics and technology, which are essential to delivering an efficient and seamless shopping experience to customers.

Investing in e-commerce stocks can be a great opportunity for retail investors looking to capitalize on the growth of the sector. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the e-commerce space is highly competitive and subject to rapid changes in technology and consumer behavior. As with any investment, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and assess the financial health of the company before making a decision. If this has you interested in investing in the e-commerce sector, here are three companies to keep an eye out for in the stock market today.

E-Commerce Stocks To Watch Now

Shopify (SHOP Stock)

Leading off, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a leading e-commerce platform that allows businesses of all sizes to set up and manage their online stores. The company offers a range of tools and services to help businesses create, manage and grow their online presence, including website design, payment processing, and shipping and fulfillment solutions.

Late last month, Shopify announced it is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on December 31st, 2022. The announcement will be made after the markets close on February 15th, 2023. Following the announcement, Shopify’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the results and provide further insight into the company’s performance. The call will take place at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

Since the start of 2023, Shopify stock has been off to a strong start. Specifically, year-to-date so far shares of SHOP stock have rebounded 48.77%. Meanwhile, during Friday’s afternoon trading session, SHOP stock is trading lower on the day by 1.04% at $53.07 a share.

Amazon (AMZN Stock)

Next, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is the world’s largest online retailer. It offers its customers a vast selection of products and services, including books, electronics, clothing, and groceries. The company has a dominant market position and has been expanding into new markets and industries, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advertising.

On Thursday of this week, Amazon.com reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company posted earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $149.2 billion. For context, this surpasses the consensus estimate of $0.15 per share on revenue of $145.4 billion. Additionally, revenue saw an increase of 8.6% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, Amazon also provided its outlook for the first quarter of 2023, with estimated revenue of $121.0 billion to $126.0 billion.

Year-to-date shares of AMZN stock are up 21.37% so far. Though, during Friday’s afternoon trading session, Amazon stock is down 7.70% on the day at $104.22 per share.

Etsy (ETSY Stock)

Last but not least, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a peer-to-peer e-commerce platform that focuses on handmade and vintage items, as well as unique factory-manufactured items. The company offers a platform for creators and artisans to sell their wares to a large audience, and provides a range of tools and services to help them succeed, including payment processing, shipping and fulfillment solutions, and marketing tools.

Yesterday, Thursday, Etsy announced that Colin Stretch will join the company as its new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. This will be effective on February 14th, 2023. Colin has 25 years of experience in the field, including serving as General Counsel at Facebook from 2013 to 2019, where he was responsible for leading the company’s legal and compliance functions.

In 2023 so far, shares of ETSY stock have bounced by 30.12% year-to-date. While, on Friday afternoon, ETSY stock is trading slightly lower by 0.41% trading at $147.58 a share.

