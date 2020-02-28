3 E-commerce Stocks To Buy Off Strong Earnings Reports

E-commerce, or what we might informally call online shopping, is practically synonymous with Amazon (NASDAQ:) in the minds of many stock traders.

However, the emergence of other contenders means that there are less expensive alternatives to Amazon in the realm of e-commerce stocks.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs sometimes a fuzzy category because traditional brick-and-mortar retailers likeÃÂ Walmart (NYSE:) andÃÂ Target (NYSE:) have made forays into the online-retail space. To alleviate the fuzziness, IÃ¢ÂÂve handpicked three worthy e-commerce stocks which primarily focus on online sales Ã¢ÂÂ and which might actually present a better deal than Amazon stock.

E-commerce Stock to Buy: Alibaba (BABA)

Sometimes traders refers to this company as the Chinese version of Amazon. The analogy makes sense because AlibabaÃÂ (NYSE:) has a massive presence in China.

The coronavirus from China has hit global e-commerce hard, but Alibaba CEO and Executive Chairman Daniel Zhang about the potential for a sector- and company-specific rebound: Ã¢ÂÂ17 years ago, the e-commerce business experienced tremendous growth after SARS. We believe that adversity will be followed by change in behavior among consumers and enterprises and bring ensuing opportunities.Ã¢ÂÂ

The coronavirus-induced drawdown in Chinese equities presents an opportunity as Alibaba is a tremendous revenue generator, as evidenced by the companyÃ¢ÂÂs solid . Percentage-basis growth in the companyÃ¢ÂÂs quarterly revenue (+38%), non-GAAP earnings per share (+49%), new retail business revenue (+128%), international retail business (+27%), local consumer service revenue (+47%) and cloud-computing revenue (+62%) suggest a company with outstanding rebound potential when coronavirus fears subside.

Shopify (SHOP)

While Amazon might be the granddaddy of them all, Shopify (NYSE:) is a worthwhile addition to the collection e-commerce competitors due to its unique angle: providing a one-stop-shop for online sellers to set up virtual stores to sell directly to shoppers.

Until the coronavirus panic set in, Shopify stock was on a tear and rightfully so: the platformÃ¢ÂÂs over a million businesses and the companyÃ¢ÂÂs revenues increased by a whopping 47% year-over-year during 2019Ã¢ÂÂs first nine months.

Moreover, Shopify COO Harley Michael Finkelstein has constructed a compelling case to go shopping for Shopify stock on the coronavirus dip. As he pointed out during the companyÃ¢ÂÂs , ShopifyÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂmerchants did great, generating more than $61 billion in GMV [gross merchandise volume] in 2019, generating an average of more than $1 billion per week last year and positioning Shopify merchants on an aggregated basis as the second largest e-commerce retailer in the U.S.Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ an understated but apt reference to Jeff BezosÃ¢ÂÂs behemoth.

Etsy (ETSY)

Perhaps the best way to tackle the Amazon monster is not to compete with it, andÃÂ EtsyÃÂ (NASDAQ:) has managed to sidestep much of the fierce e-commerce competitive landscape with a strictly niche approach.

By appealing to buyers and sellers of handmade goods, Etsy conveys a sense of authenticity that seems to capture the spirit of the millennial shopper Ã¢ÂÂ a powerful consumer segment that loves to shop online.

If youÃ¢ÂÂre seeking numbers to back this up, look no further than the companyÃ¢ÂÂs , which sent Etsy stock soaring on an overall red day for the equities markets. The consensus estimates for quarterly earnings per share ($0.16) and revenue ($264.9 million) were handily beaten by ShopifyÃ¢ÂÂs actual results of nearly $270 million in revenues and earnings of $0.25 per share. Needham analysts, who have assigned a price target of $64 for Etsy shares, commented that the company Ã¢ÂÂanticipated a fairly strong fourth quarter and Etsy deliveredÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ and if the forward momentum persists, the stock could continue to deliver considerable gains regardless of the Amazon factor.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

