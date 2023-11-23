3 E-Commerce Giants to Buy Before the Holiday Rush

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the impending holiday rush on the horizon, the e-commerce arena braces for a titanic clash between industry behemoths. These e-commerce stocks to buy have emerged as formidable players, each showcasing unique strategies and strengths. Strategies such as optimization of the fulfillment network, diverse ecosystem bolstered by technological innovations and transformative agri-tech solutions stand as a testament to their dominance.

As the holiday season approaches, understanding the nuanced strategies and pivotal strengths of these e-commerce stocks to buy becomes paramount. Read more to explore how these titans are primed to seize the holiday shopping frenzy and reshape the future of online retailing.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) operational efficiency is a core e-commerce strength, exemplified by its strategic move to enhance fulfillment operations. The transition from a single national fulfillment network to eight distinct regions led to notable improvements.

The shift resulted in significantly shorter travel distances for products within the fulfillment network, reducing delivery time and cost. For instance, the average delivery time for Prime members was reduced from two days to one day. Also, over 10 million US products became available for Prime Free One-Day Delivery, causing the fastest delivery speeds for Prime customers in its 29-year history. This savings caused Prime members to save over $1 billion during Prime Big Deal Days.

Despite high revenue reinvestments, Amazon’s e-commerce operations consistently yield profits, showcasing the efficiency of its business model. As of September 2023, Amazon had allocated approximately $50 billion in capital investments for expansion, supporting its high growth.

Finally, third-party sellers grew 18% year-over-year, driven by expanded selection and adoption of Amazon’s services, like Fulfillment by Amazon. Therefore, these fundamental strengths position Amazon as a powerhouse among e-commerce stocks to buy.

Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) vast and diverse ecosystem is pivotal to its growth trajectory. For instance, in Q2 2024, the company experienced rapid growth in daily active users (DAUs), showcasing increased organic users. The platform attracted over 1 million new merchants and quadrupled user engagement through increased time spent on the Taobao app.

In September 2023, Alibaba’s Taobao platform implemented a comprehensive AI upgrade that emphasized the enhancement to Alimama’s Wanxiangtai product. This upgrade optimized advertising spending, leading to a growth in the number of advertisers. Further, Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group strategically drives growth through AI.

Alibaba International Digital Commerce aims to expand globally by establishing a digitized supply chain network. Leveraging AI for overseas digital retail technologies, the company aims to achieve breakthroughs in emerging regional markets.

Finally, Alibaba’s orientation toward incubating new businesses is evident by introducing strategic-level innovative entities like 1688, Xianyu, DingTalk and Quark. These businesses operate independently, aligning with market trends and the company’s e-commerce growth strategy.

PDD (PDD)

Last in our list of e-commerce stocks to buy is PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), whose strategic partnerships in agri-tech have impacted its e-commerce growth. Over the past three years, teams deploying 40 cutting-edge systems through collaborations with prestigious agronomic institutes, including China Agriculture University, Zhejiang University, FAO China and the Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences, have achieved a notable 30% increase in farmers’ yields (Q2 2023).

Reductions in overhead costs related to labor, fertilizer and plant protection are tangible improvements in efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, establishing agri-tech demonstration hubs validates academic research in practical agricultural applications, enhancing technological credibility.

PDD’s shift to a high-quality development strategy, implementation of logistical enhancements and quality guarantee assurances has increased consumer trust, thereby increasing sales and consumer loyalty.

Finally, PDD has seen a total revenue increase of 66% year-over-year, showcasing the effectiveness of its consumer-centric strategies. Lastly, operating profit and net income witnessed significant increases, highlighting the company’s ability to grow while ensuring profitability.

