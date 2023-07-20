3 DWS Mutual Funds to Buy for Long-Term Gains

DWS Mutual Fund, founded in Hamburg in 1956, carries with it a legacy of over six decades of experience in the investment industry. With EUR 841 billion($960.87B) of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2023, the average expense ratio across all DWS mutual funds stands impressively low at 0.65%, reflecting their commitment to providing cost-effective investment options.



Moreover, 59.70% of all DWS mutual funds are categorized as no-load funds. With a strong focus on clients, rigorous research, and active management, DWS Mutual Fund offers a reliable investment choice for long-term growth and value, backed by a legacy of excellence and commitment.



Thus, from an investment standpoint, we have selected three DWS Mutual Funds that are expected to hedge your portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns.



Mutual funds generally reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.



DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX seeks growth of capital by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies in the technology sector. KTCAX advisors use in-depth research to select a diverse portfolio of technology companies with robust and sustainable earnings growth, large and growing markets, leading products and services, and strong balance sheets.



Sebastian P. Werner has been the lead manager of KTCAX since Nov 30, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (8.2%), Nvidia Corp (8%) and Apple Inc (7.7%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



KTCAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.5% and 14.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.91% compared to the category average of 1.05%. KTCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



DWS Equity Sector Strategy Fund SPGRX seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in securities such as common stocks of companies of any size, corporate bonds of varying credit quality, U.S. government and agency bonds, mortgage securities, and asset-backed securities, money market instruments, and others.



David Bianco has been the lead manager of SPGRX since Aug 9, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc (5.3%), Microsoft Corp (4.3%) and Energy Select Sector Spdr (4.2%) as of Feb 28, 2023.



SPGRX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.8% and 7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.48% compared to the category average of 0.84%. SPGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



DWS ESG International Core Equity Fund DURAX invests most of its assets in foreign equities, mainly common stocks. DURAX advisors also invest in companies of any size and from any country, primarily in stocks on the MSCI EAFE Index.



Arno V. Puskar has been the lead manager of DURAX since Sep 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NestleSARegistered (3.2%), Novo Nordisk A S B (3.3%) and Asml Holdings NV (2.7%) as of Feb 28, 2023.



DURAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.2% and 3.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.85% compared to the category average of 92%. DURAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



