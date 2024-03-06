3 DWS Mutual Funds to Buy for Alluring Returns

The DWS Group, previously known as Deutsche Asset Management, commonly referred to as DWS, is a German asset management company. It had EUR 860 billion ($933.89 billion) in assets as of Sep 30, 2023. DWS mutual funds offer a variety of investment choices across asset classes such as stocks, bonds and alternative investments.

DWS’ dedication to environment, social and governance (ESG) principles ensures that investments are in line with sustainability objectives. The company shapes investment strategies utilizing the knowledge of its global team, comprising 4,500 professionals, including economists and research analysts. Overall, DWS mutual funds serve as attractive options for investments.

Thus, from an investment standpoint, we have selected three DWS Mutual Funds that are expected to hedge your portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns.

Mutual funds generally reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns and minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.

DWS CROCI US Fund DCUSX has most of its assets and borrowings, if any, in common stocks issued by U.S. companies. DCUSX advisors use the cash return on capital invested (CROCI) strategy as the main criterion for selecting companies.

Di Kumble has been the lead manager of DCUSX since Apr 10, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc (4.6%), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (4.6%) and Pfizer Inc. (3.9%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

DCUSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9% and 6.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.68%. DCUSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

DWS ESG Core EquityFund DESUX has most of its assets in equities, primarily common stocks, which align with the advisor’s sustainability criteria at the time of investment.

Pankaj Bhatnagar has been the lead manager of DESUX since Feb 14, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (10.3%), Apple Inc. (9.4%) and Alphabet Inc (6.4%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

DESUX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.8% and 14.5%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.55%. DESUX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX seeks growth of capital by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies in the technology sector. KTCAX advisors use in-depth research to select a diverse portfolio of technology companies with robust and sustainable earnings growth, large and growing markets, leading products and services, and strong balance sheets.

Sebastian P. Werner has been the lead manager of KTCAX since Nov 30, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (10.7%), Nvidia Corp (9.7%) and Meta Platforms, Inc (8.2%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

KTCAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.2% and 20%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90%. KTCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

