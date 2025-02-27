3 Driehaus Mutual Funds for Long-term Returns

Driehaus Capital Management was established in 1982, manages $20 billion in assets as of Jan. 31, 2025, and is an investment advisor that specializes in growth-oriented equity and alternative investments. Driehaus also provides five investment strategies in U.S. growth, international growth, emerging markets, global and alternative investments with an active research-driven approach. All of these factors make Driehaus a compelling investment choice.

We have chosen three Driehaus mutual funds — Driehaus Small Cap Growth Investor DVSMX, Driehaus Global Fund DMAGX and Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund DRESX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Driehaus Small Cap Growth Investor fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. small-capitalization companies.

Jeffrey James has been the lead manager of DVSMX since Aug. 21, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like TransMedics Group, Inc. (2.4%) Vaxcyte, Inc. (2.4%) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (2.4%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

DVSMX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8% and 15%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. DVSMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Driehaus Global Fund advisors use a growth strategy to allocate assets to global equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, ADRs, EDRs, GDRs and equity-convertible instruments across developed and emerging markets.

Richard Thies has been the lead manager of DMAGX since April 7, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (5.2%), NVIDIA Corp (4.2%) and Microsoft Corp (2.8%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

DMAGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.6% and 10.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.75%. DMAGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund invests most of its assets in small-cap companies. DRESX advisors use a growth strategy, investing in common stocks and other equity securities.

Chad Cleaver has been the lead manager of DRESX since Aug. 22, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like HD Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd. (4%), FPT Corp (3.8%) and ASPEED Technology Inc. (2.4%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

DRESX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 1% and 8.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.24%. DRESX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DRESX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DMAGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DVSMX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.