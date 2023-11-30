3 Dow Stocks to Pick Up Before the Year-End Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), introduced in 1896 by Charles Dow, is renowned for its blue-chip, large-cap stocks. But this year has been underwhelming for Dow stocks, disappointing investors who were used to more significant growth.

However, recent developments signal a change for the Dow. On November 24, the DJIA surged by 0.5%, an uplift of 184.74 points. This notable rise was underpinned by 23 of the 30 stocks in the index closing in the green. This positive momentum reflects a broader trend, with the Dow demonstrating a 6% rise in 2023 so far, hinting at a resilient comeback.

A recent Reuters poll projects the Dow to close 2024 near the 38,000 mark, an impressive 8% uptick from its current position. This indicates that the Dow is embarking on a sustained upward trajectory. These Dow stocks further reinforce this promising trend.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been a beacon of growth in the investment world. It has pushed the boundaries of innovation, particularly in AI, recently revealing around 100 new AI-focused initiatives. These include modernizing cloud infrastructure and incorporating technologies, like ChatGPT, into diverse platforms. Microsoft further advances its AI journey with the launch of its in-house AI chips, Azure Maia 100 and Cobalt 100.

Moreover, in its recent quarter, Microsoft reported a stellar $56.5 billion in revenue. This revenue surge, coupled with a 27% net income increase, was primarily fueled by the strong performance of Microsoft Cloud. Notably, the Intelligent Cloud segment also experienced a significant 19% revenue growth, highlighting the stock’s strength.

Microsoft’s shares have surged by almost 242% in the past five years, and analysts recommend a strong buy with a 7.41% potential upside. This remarkable performance highlights the company’s potential to become a top pick in numerous investment portfolios.

Visa (V)

Our next option in Dow stocks to buy is digital payments sector titan, Visa (NYSE:V). The company is innovating cross-border remittances by focusing on digitizing transactions to make them quicker, simpler and more cost-effective. This strategic move is a response to the increasing demand for efficient international digital money transfers.

Moreover, Visa’s tech advancements stem from a significant $3 billion investment in AI over the last decade. This has resulted in a cutting-edge platform with hundreds of AI models. These models, crucial to over 100 products like Visa’s CyberSource Decision Manager, played a key role in preventing around $27 billion in fraud in 2022.

Furthermore, in the fourth quarter, Visa reported a GAAP net income of $4.7 billion, an 18.8% YoY increase. This strong financial performance resulted in a 10.6% YoY surge in revenue, solidifying it as a robust player in the digital landscape.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been consistently thriving, with its stock rising 11% year-to-date and 67% over the past five years. Walmart’s promise of lower prices than competitors continues to attract consumers seeking cost-effective solutions.

Moreover, Walmart is investing over $9 billion in the next two years to enhance the layouts and technology of over 1,400 U.S. stores. Walmart is embracing cutting-edge technologies like voice shopping in its app, augmented reality tools and GenAI.

This strategy is yielding results, with a recent quarter showing a 5.26% rise in revenue to $160.8 billion. The increase is fueled by higher sales and pickup and delivery services. These positives highlight the company’s solid standing in the dynamic retail market.

