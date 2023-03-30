3 Dow Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

Have you ever wondered what the world's most successful investors are doing with their portfolios? Well, I have some good news for you. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requires institutional investors to disclose their activity to the public every three months.

The latest round of disclosures reveals that in 2022's fourth quarter, many of Wall Street's biggest money managers were buying Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks like their lives depended on it.

There aren't many specific criteria that determine which 30 large- and mega-cap companies make it into the Dow Jones, but they're always capable of profits and sustained growth at the time they are added to the index. In other words, they have the essential tools businesses need to withstand economic downturns and emerge from them stronger.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is the largest health insurance benefits manager in the U.S. Steadily growing profits fueled by the country's ever-expanding need for healthcare convinced billionaire Ole Andreas Halvorsen of Viking Global Investors to buy more than 900,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Halvorsen was more than likely drawn to UnitedHealth Group's increasingly integrated business model. Its insurance operation collects monthly premiums from around 48 million people. The company also has around 70,000 physicians aligned with or directly employed by its Optum Health segment.

At the current share price, UnitedHealth's dividend offers a below-average yield of 1.4%. Despite that paltry yield, patient investors could see the stock generate a robust passive income stream for them by the time they're ready to retire. In part because it is able to provide many of the benefits it also gets paid to manage, UnitedHealth Group was able to raise its earnings per share by a whopping 313% over the past decade.

Visa

Billionaire money managers couldn't get enough of Visa (NYSE: V) last year. Israel Englander, CEO of Millennium Management, raised the hedge fund's stake in the payment processor to nearly 1.4 million shares in the fourth quarter.

In 2021, Visa processed 53% of U.S. credit card network purchases -- more than twice as many as the second-largest payment network operator, Mastercard.

Visa shares offer a paltry 0.8% dividend yield at the moment, but the stock could produce heaps of passive income by the time you're ready to retire. The company has raised its payout by an impressive 114% over the past five years.

Though it's already the world's largest payments processor, investors can look forward to steady growth from Visa thanks to heaps of demand in international markets. For example, payments from Central America and the Caribbean soared by 29.6% in 2022.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) recently rose a few percentage points in response to a solid report on its fiscal second quarter, which ended on Feb. 28. This was good news to James Simons and his Renaissance Technologies fund after it acquired 1.6 million shares of the retail pharmacy operator during the last three months of 2022.

At the moment, Walgreens' dividend yields 5.7%. But that yield is well above average in part because investors are concerned about the payout's sustainability. Earnings fell sharply during Walgreens' fiscal Q2 due to declining COVID-19 testing revenue. The stock remained buoyant because the retail pharmacy chain reported earnings that beat Wall Street's consensus estimate.

Looking ahead, Walgreens expects fiscal 2023 earnings per share to land in the $4.45 to $4.65 range. That would be noticeably lower than its fiscal 2022 result, but its big ongoing push into primary care could allow Walgreens to follow a path that has worked extremely well for CVS Health.

Walgreens acquired a majority stake in VillageMD in 2021. With help from the minority stakeholder, Cigna, VillageMD recently acquired Summit Health for nearly $9 billion, creating one of the largest independent provider groups in the country.

While Simons appears confident that Walgreens can become much more than a chain of retail pharmacies, I'd keep this stock on your watch list until we see proof that the VillageMD joint venture can drive Walgreens' bottom line higher.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

