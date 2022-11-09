3 Dow Stocks For November 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, often just called the Dow, is a stock market index that measures the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies. In fact, the Dow is one of the oldest and most widely-recognized stock indices in the world, and it is often used as a barometer for the overall health of the stock market.

The Dow includes a diverse range of companies, including financial institutions, industrial companies, and tech firms. While the Dow is not without its critics, it remains one of the most closely watched stock indices in the world. With this in mind, here are three top dow stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dow Stocks To Watch Today

1. McDonald’s Corp. (MCD Stock)

Leading off we have McDonald’s Corporation (MCD). In short, McDonald’s Corporation is one of the world’s largest fast food chains. For a sense of scale, as of 2021, the company reported system sales of $112 billion across approximately 40,000 stores in more than 100 markets worldwide.

MCD Recent Stock News

In recent news, McDonald’s reported better-than-expected 3rd quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, the company posted third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.68 per share, with revenue of $5.9 billion. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were EPS of $2.57 per share, and revenue estimates of $5.7 billion.

Furthermore, McDonald’s President and CEO, Chris Kempczinski commented, “Our third quarter 2022 performance demonstrated broad-based business momentum as global comparable sales increased nearly 10%. I remain confident in our Accelerating the Arches strategy as our teams around the world continue to execute at a high level.“

MCD Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading action, shares of MCD stock have jumped 18.69%. As of Wednesday morning’s trading session, McDonald’s stock is trading at $278.82 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Top Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 3 For Your List

2. Honeywell International (HON Stock)

Second, let’s look at Honeywell International Inc. (HON). For starters, Honeywell International Inc. is an American multinational conglomerate company. The company produces a variety of commercial and consumer products, engineering services, and aerospace systems for a wide variety of customers, from private consumers to major corporations and governments.

HON Recent Stock News

At the end of last month, Honeywell International reported a beat for its third-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, the company notched in Q3 2022 earnings of $2.26 per share, and revenue of $9.0 billion for the quarter. For context, the street’s consensus estimates were earnings of $2.16 per share, and revenue estimates of $9.0 billion. Moreover, the company also said it expects 2022 fiscal year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $8.80 a share, and revenue estimates of $35.40 billion to $35.70 billion.

What’s more, Darius Adamczyk, chairman, and CEO of Honeywell said, “Despite ongoing challenges across supply chains, we grew sales by 6% on a reported basis and 9% organically,1 with strong double-digit growth in our advanced materials, commercial aerospace, and building products businesses. Our backlog remains near record levels, closing the third quarter at $29.1 billion,5 up 9% year over year, and providing us with confidence in our demand expectations against an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.“

HON Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, shares of HON stock have increased by 22.51%. Meanwhile, as of Wednesday morning’s trading session, HON stock is trading at $210.65 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market This Week

3. Walt Disney Co. (DIS Stock)

Last but not least we have the entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company (DIS). In brief, Walt Disney Co is an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate. It is the largest media conglomerate in the world in terms of revenue.

DIS Recent Stock News

On Tuesday of this week, The Walt Disney Company reported its fourth-quarter 2022 and full-year earnings for fiscal 2022. Getting straight to it, the company reported Q4 2022 earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $20.2 billion. This is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter, which were earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $21.2 billion.

“2022 was a strong year for Disney, with some of our best storytelling yet, record results at our Parks, Experiences, and Products segment, and outstanding subscriber growth at our direct-to-consumer services, which added nearly 57 million subscriptions this year for a total of more than 235 million,” commented Bob Chapek, CEO, The Walt Disney Company.

DIS Stock Chart

Following this news, shares of DIS stock are trading down 11.21% on Wednesday morning at $88.70 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.