3 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is one of the world’s most widely followed and recognized stock market indices. As a result, it is frequently used as a barometer for the overall health of the US economy. The index tracks the performance of 30 large, established, and financially sound companies from various sectors. Additionally, the DJIA is a price-weighted index. This means that the higher a component company’s stock price, the greater its impact on the index’s value.

Next, Dow Jones stocks represent some of the most well-known and influential corporations in the United States. Spanning industries as diverse as technology, finance, healthcare, and consumer goods. These stocks frequently have a strong track record of stability, growth, and creation of shareholder value. Also, a number of Dow Jones constituents pay out consistent dividends, which makes them appealing to income-seeking investors. Dow Jones stocks’ performance can have a significant influence on market sentiment and the direction of the broader stock market. This is due to their prominence and economic impact.

Investing in Dow Jones stocks can be a strategic move for retail investors. Specifically, those seeking exposure to a diverse basket of trustworthy and influential companies. Investors can potentially benefit from steady growth and consistent dividend payouts by incorporating these stocks into their portfolios while mitigating some of the risks associated with smaller, less established companies. However, before purchasing Dow Jones stocks, investors should conduct thorough research and consider their individual risk tolerance and investment goals, just as they would with any other investment. Considering this, here are three trending Dow Jones stocks to keep an eye on in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Amgen (AMGN Stock)

First, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative human therapeutics. With a strong pipeline of potential blockbuster drugs and a commitment to improving patient outcomes, Amgen offers investors exposure to the rapidly advancing biotech industry.

Earlier this month, Amgen announced its second quarter 2023 dividend. Specifically, the company reported that its Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $2.13 per share for Q2 2023. Furthermore, this dividend will be payable on June 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 18, 2023. As a result of this, shareholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 3.65%.

Though, since the start of the year, shares of AMGN stock have dropped by 10.93% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Monday’s mid-morning trading session, AMGN stock is moving higher on the day so far by 1.43% at $233.07 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Regional Bank Stocks To Watch Today

Boeing Co. (BA Stock)

Next, The Boeing Company (BA) is an aerospace and defense giant that designs, manufactures, and sells commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems. Despite facing headwinds in recent years, Boeing’s diverse product offerings and global customer base position it as a key player in the aviation and defense sectors.

Back in January, Boeing reported its 4th quarter of 2022 financial results. In detail, the company posted a loss of $1.75 per share, along with revenue of $20.0 billion for Q4 2022. This is versus analysts’ estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $0.05, and revenue estimates of $20.0 billion. What’s more, revenue increased by 35.1% versus the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date, Boeing Co. stock is up by 4.81% on the year so far. Moreover, during Monday’s mid-morning trading action, shares of BA stock are trading higher by 1.82% on the day at $204.66 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Best Dividend Stocks To Watch In 2023? 3 To Know

The Travelers Companies (TRV Stock)

Last but not least, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a leading insurance provider in the United States, offering a wide range of property and casualty insurance products and services. With a strong financial foundation and a focus on risk management, Travelers presents investors with an opportunity to invest in the insurance industry’s growth and stability.

Last week, the company announced the date of its Q1 2023 financial results. Diving in, the Travelers Companies will release its 1st quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The results will be released in the morning ahead of the opening bell. To briefly recap, during the company’s most recent quarter, Q4 2022, they reported earnings per share of $3.40, on revenue of $9.6 billion.

In 2023 so far, shares of TRV stock have fallen by 9.68% YTD. However, during Monday morning’s trading session, TRV stock is trading higher on the day so far by 2.23% at $168.71 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.