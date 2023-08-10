3 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch In August 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, often just called “the Dow,” is a bit like the all-star team of the stock market. It’s made up of 30 big, reputable American companies from various industries. Think of it as a snapshot of how the U.S. economy is doing. When news reports talk about “the market” doing well or having a rough day, they’re often referencing how these 30 companies in the Dow are performing. It gives a quick glimpse into the health of the business world.

Now, if you’re considering investing in stocks from these companies, you’re looking at teams that have been around the block and have a history of performing well. That said, like any investment, there are ups and downs. Just because they’re big doesn’t mean they’re immune to challenges.

So, while these companies might seem like a safer bet because of their size and history, it’s always wise to do your research. The stock market can be unpredictable, but being informed can help you make smarter decisions. That said, here are three Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Now

Amgen (AMGN Stock)

First, Amgen (AMGN) is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers innovative human therapeutics. The company has a broad portfolio of medicines, including treatments for oncology, kidney disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Earlier this month, Amgen reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company posted earnings of $5.00 per share, with revenue of $6.99 billion for Q2 2023. This is in comparison to Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $4.44 and revenue estimates of $6.68 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 5.94% versus the same period, the prior year.

Over the last month of trading, shares of AMGN stock have advanced by 16.72%. While, during Thursday’s late-morning trading session, Amgen stock is trading at $262.53 a share.

Honeywell International (HON Stock)

Next, Honeywell International (HON) is a global conglomerate that produces a wide variety of commercial and consumer products, engineering services, and aerospace systems. The company has operations spanning multiple sectors, from home and building technologies to performance materials.

At the end of last month, Honeywell announced its most recent quarterly dividend. Diving in, the company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.03 per share on common stock. Moreover, the dividend is payable on September 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, over the last month of trading, shares of HON stock have dipped by 8.94%. Though during Thursday morning’s trading session, HON stock is trading modestly higher by 0.52% at $189.18 a share.

Visa (V Stock)

Last but not least, Visa (V) is a multinational financial services company that facilitates electronic fund transfers throughout the world, primarily through its branded credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. As one of the world’s largest payment companies, Visa operates in a vast network of merchants and banks.

Late last month, Visa announced its third quarter of 2023 earnings results. Specifically, the company reported earnings of $2.16 per share, along with revenue of $8.12 billion. This was in line with analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $2.11 per share, with revenue estimates of $8.06 billion. In addition, revenue increased by 11.66% on a year-over-year basis.

In the last month of trading action, shares of Visa stock have gained by 2.14%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s late morning trading session, V stock is trading higher by 1.44% at $243.21 per share.

