3 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Ahead Of February 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a well-known and influential stock index that tracks the performance of 30 large publicly traded companies from various industries in the US. This index provides a comprehensive view of the US economy. This makes it an important indicator for investors seeking to understand market trends and make informed investment decisions. The DJIA’s popularity as a barometer for economic growth and investor sentiment has made it one of the most widely-followed stock indices.

Investors can use changes in the DJIA to measure performance across different sectors and overall market conditions. While using this data to build short-term or long-term investment strategies. The DJIA’s ability to serve as a snapshot of certain industries’ performance can inform investment decisions. As well as it can help investors make informed choices about their portfolios. With that in mind, here are three trending Dow Jones stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

Salesforce (CRM Stock)

To start, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a leading provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software. It helps businesses manage sales, customer service, and marketing activities in one centralized platform.

Friday of last week, the company announced three new appointments to its Board of Directors. The appointments, which will be effective on March 1, 2023, include Arnold Donald, former CEO of Carnival Corporation, Sachin Mehra, CFO of Mastercard, and Mason Morfit, CEO and CIO of ValueAct Capital. These changes are part of Salesforce’s ongoing effort to refresh its board.

Since the start of 2023, Salesforce stock has rebounded by 23.26%. Meanwhile, on Monday mid-morning, shares of CRM stock are trading green on the day by 0.98% at $166.13 a share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA Stock)

Next, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a multinational retail pharmacy chain that operates over 18,000 stores in 11 countries. It offers a range of health and wellness products, as well as prescription medications.

Last week, Walgreens Boots Alliance announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 cents per share. This is unchanged from the previous quarter and a slight increase of 0.5% compared to the same period the previous year. The dividend will be payable on March 10, 2023, to stockholders who are on record as of February 16, 2023. The company has a long history of paying dividends, with a streak of 361 consecutive quarters and a tradition of raising the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Year-to-date, WBA stock is down slightly by 0.46% so far in 2023. Additionally, during Monday’s mid-morning trading action, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock are trading lower on the day by 0.40% at $37.02 a share.

Coca-Cola Company (KO Stock)

Finally, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is one of the largest beverage companies in the world, with a portfolio that includes more than 500 brands. It’s best known for its signature drink, Coca-Cola, which has been a staple in households for over 130 years.

Earlier this month, The Coca-Cola Company announced its plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on February 14, ahead of the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Following the release, the company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the results.

In 2023 so far, shares of The Coca-Cola Company are down 3.22% year-to-date. While, on Monday, KO stock is trading higher on the day by 0.72% at $60.92 per share.

