3 Dow Jones Stocks For Your Late February 2024 Watchlist

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a stock market index that measures the performance of 30 prominent companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The DJIA is one of the oldest and most widely recognized stock indices globally. It includes companies from various industries, except for transportation and utilities, providing a broad overview of the economic health of the industrial sector.

Investing in Dow Jones stocks offers the advantage of exposure to some of the largest and most stable companies in the U.S. market. These companies are leaders in their respective industries, often with a long history of profitability and dividend payments. However, the DJIA covers only 30 companies, which may not provide as comprehensive a market overview as broader indices like the S&P 500. Additionally, because the DJIA is price-weighted, stocks with higher prices have more influence on the index, which can skew the overall performance picture.

For investors, Dow Jones stocks can be a solid component of a diversified portfolio, especially for those looking for stability and less volatility. Yet, reliance solely on these stocks may limit growth potential compared to more diverse investments. Additionally, Keeping informed about economic trends and individual company performances remains one of the keys to successful investing in Dow Jones stocks. Bearing this in mind, here are three Dow Jones stocks to watch in the stock market right now.

Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now

American Express (AXP Stock)

Starting off, American Express Company (AXP) is a global financial services corporation known for its credit card, charge card, and traveler’s cheque businesses. The company is one of the largest card issuers in the world. They provide a wide range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses.

At the end of last month, American Express announced its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company notched in an EPS of $2.62 per share, with revenue of $15.80 billion for Q4 2023. This is versus consensus estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $2.65, on revenue estimates of $16.03 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 11.45% compared to the same period, the previous year.

In 2024 so far, shares of American Express stock have jumped higher by 14.52% YTD. Meanwhile, during Monday morning’s trading session, AXP stock is trading green on the day by 0.51% at $215.62 a share.

[Read More] 2 S&P 500 Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock)

Second, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. In detail, Goldman Sachs provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base. The company offers services in investment banking, asset management, and wealth management, among others.

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group also reported its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. Getting right into it, the company announced better-than-expected Q4 2023 financial results, posting an EPS of $5.48 per share, with revenue of $28.46 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter were earnings of $3.47 per share, and revenue estimates of $11.16 billion. Furthermore, revenue increased by 35.99% on a year-over-year basis.

Year-to-date, shares of GS stock are up modestly by 1.31%. Moreover, during Monday morning’s trading action, Goldman Sachs stock is trading green on the day by 0.61% at $393.44 a share.

[Read More] 2 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today

Salesforce (CRM Stock)

Last but not least, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in customer relationship management (CRM) services. Salesforce’s services allow businesses to use cloud technology to better connect with customers, partners, and potential clients. The company offers a wide range of social and mobile cloud solutions.

Earlier this month, Salesforce announced that it would release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 results on February 28, 2024, after the market closes. Following the release, the company plans to host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the financial outcomes with investors and the broader investment community.

In 2024 YTD, shares of CRM stock are up 17.04%. Additionally, during Monday morning’s trading session, Salesforce stock is trading up 2.30% on the day, at $299.54 a share.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.