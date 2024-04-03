3 Dow Jones Stocks For Your April 2024 Watch List

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), often referred to simply as “the Dow,” is one of the oldest and most well-known stock indices in the world. It tracks 30 large, publicly-owned companies trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ. The Dow is generally used as a barometer for the overall health of the United States stock market and, by extension, the U.S. economy. It includes companies from various industries.

Investing in Dow Jones stocks offers several advantages, including exposure to some of the most financially sound and well-established companies in the U.S. market. These companies are leaders in their respective industries and have a history of weathering economic downturns, potentially providing stability to an investment portfolio. However, the Dow’s focus on only 30 companies means it may not provide as comprehensive a market overview as broader indices like the S&P 500.

Additionally, because the Dow is price-weighted, companies with higher stock prices have more influence on the index’s performance, which may not always reflect market trends accurately. For investors considering Dow Jones stocks, it’s essential to look beyond the index’s historical prestige. Analyzing individual company performance, industry position, and growth prospects is crucial. If this has you keen on investing in Dow Jones stocks, here are three to check out in the stock market for April 2024.

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Merck & Co. (MRK Stock)

First up, Merck & Company Inc. (MRK) is a global healthcare leader working to improve the health and wellness of people worldwide. The company provides prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products.

Just this week, Merck announced it will conduct its first-quarter 2024 sales andearnings conference callon April 25. Scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET, the call will include institutional investors and analysts, where Merck executives plan to discuss the company’s performance for the quarter. This event aims to offer insights into Merck’s financial health and operational achievements during the early months of 2024.

So far in 2024 shares of MRK stock have rose by 16.58% YTD. Moreover, during Wednesday morning’s trading action, Merck & Co. stock opened higher up 1.32% on the day at $132.07 per share.

Salesforce (CRM Stock)

Next, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) revolutionized the software industry with its cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Salesforce has expanded its offerings to include a wide range of business applications focused on marketing, customer service, analytics, and application development. In which all of this is designed to help businesses grow and succeed in the digital age.

At the end of February, Salesforce reported its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. Diving in, the company announced earnings of $2.32 per share, along with revenue of $9.29 billion. This was versus Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter which was an EPS estimate of $2.26, and revenue estimates of $9.23 billion. As a result, revenue increased by 10.77% compared to the same period, the prior year.

Year-to-date, Salesforce stock is trading higher by 19.31% so far. Meanwhile, during Wednesday morning’s trading session, shares of CRM stock are green by 0.49% at $305.60 a share.

Walmart (WMT Stock)

Last but not least, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the world’s largest retailer, operating a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Currently, Walmart has thousands of stores and clubs in multiple countries and e-commerce websites.

Last month, Walmart announced the release of Route Optimization, an AI-powered logistics tool, now available to all businesses through Walmart Commerce Technologies. This service, initially developed to enhance Walmart’s supply chain and reduce emissions, optimizes driving routes and trailer packing. By making it available as a Software as a Service (SaaS), Walmart aims to help other businesses improve efficiency and stock consistency without the need to develop similar technology in-house. This move allows companies to focus more on customer service, leveraging Walmart’s proven tech solutions.

Year-to-date, shares of Walmart stock have gained by 11.36% thus far. Meanwhile, during Wednesday morning’s trading session, WMT stock is trading flat on the day at $59.15 a share.

