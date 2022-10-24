3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.

Moving along, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is price-weighted. This means that stocks with higher prices have a greater impact on the index than stocks with lower prices. This has the effect of making the Dow Jones Industrial Average more volatile than other stock indexes. Nevertheless, it remains one of the most closely watched stock market indicators in the world. All in all, if this has you keen on learning more about Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks, here are three to check out in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Now

1. Honeywell International (HON Stock)

First up, Honeywell International (HON) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company. In brief, the company produces a wide range of products, including aircraft engines, turbochargers, climate control systems, and security technologies. Moreover, Honeywell’s products are found in a wide variety of industries. This includes aerospace, building technologies, chemicals, defense, and oil & gas.

HON Recent Stock News

Meanwhile, at the end of September, Honeywell announced it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results this week Thursday, October 27, 2022. The company is set to release its Q3 2022 results before the market opens. For a refresher, in July, the company announced better-than-expected results for Q2 2022. In detail, HON notched in earnings of $2.10 per share, and revenue of $9.0 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

HON Stock Price & Chart

Over the last month of trading action, HON stock has recovered over 9%, while still being down 9.64% year-to-date. As of Monday’s lunchtime trading session, shares of HON stock are up another 2.14% trading at $186.72 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Microsoft (MSFT Stock)

Next, we have tech giant Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). For starters, Microsoft develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. In addition, its flagship hardware products are the Xbox video game consoles and the Microsoft Surface lineup of touchscreen personal computers.

MSFT Recent Stock News

Last month, Microsoft announced that its Board Of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. This dividend represents an increase of $0.06 or 10% from the prior quarter’s dividend. In addition, the dividend is payable on December 8th, 2022 to shareholders on record on November 17, 2022.

Aside from that, the company also announced that on December 13, 2022, it will be hosting its 2022 annual shareholder meeting.

MSFT Stock Price & Chart

So far in 2022, shares of Microsoft stock are down 26% as of Monday’s lunchtime trading session. Though, in the last month of trading, MSFT stock has rebounded 3.40%, while trading at $245.59 a share on Monday early afternoon.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock)

Last but not least, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. Additionally, Goldman Sachs offers a broad range of services, including investment banking, securities, investment management, and consumer and commercial finance.

GS Recent Stock News

This month, Goldman Sachs Group reported a beat for its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported Q3 2022 earnings of $8.25 per share, along with revenue of $18.5 billion. Additionally, Goldman Sachs posted a 21.9% revenue increase during the same period, a year prior.

Also in the report, the company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.50 per common stock. This is to be paid on December 29, 2022, to GS common shareholders on record on December 1, 2022.

Furthermore, the company’s Chairman & CEO David Solomon commented about Q3 2022’s performance, “Goldman Sachs’ third quarter results reflect the strength, breadth and diversification of our global franchise. Against the backdrop of uncertainty and volatility in the markets, we continue to prudently manage our resources and remain focused on risk management as we serve our clients. Importantly, we are confident that our strategic evolution will drive higher, more durable returns and unlock long-term value for shareholders.“

GS Stock Price & Chart

In the last month of trading action, Goldman Sachs stock has recovered 11.80%, despite still being down 16.68% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Monday’s early-afternoon trading session, shares of GS stock are trading higher by 1.22% at $329.07 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

