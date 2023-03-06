3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch In March 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a stock market index that measures the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. The DJIA is widely regarded as one of the world’s most widely followed and recognized stock market indices, providing a snapshot of the overall health and performance of the US stock market.

Investing in DJIA stocks can provide investors with a way to potentially profit from the US economy’s growth as well as the performance of large, established companies in a variety of industries. However, it is critical to understand that investing in individual stocks is risky, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Before making any investment decisions, it is critical to thoroughly research each company, its financials, and the overall economic landscape.

Overall, investing in DJIA stocks can provide investors with a way to diversify their investment portfolio while potentially achieving long-term growth. To manage risk, it is important to remember the risks associated with investing in individual stocks. As a result, investors can make more informed decisions and potentially achieve their investment objectives. With this in mind, let’s dive into three dow jones industrial average stocks to watch in the stock market this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch

Honeywell International (HON Stock)

To start, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company that operates across various industries, including aerospace, building technologies, and performance materials.

Last month, the company announced its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, HON notched in earnings of $2.52 per share, with revenue of $9.2 billion. This came in slightly higher than analysts’ expectations for the quarter which was earnings estimates of $2.49 per share, with revenue estimates of $9.3 billion. What’s more, Honeywell also reported a 6.1% increase in revenue versus the same period, the previous year.

Since the start of 2023, shares of HON stock have dropped by 7.96%. Though, over the last 5 trading days HON stock has recovered by 2.90%. Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, shares of Honeywell International stock are trading at $197.26 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Chevron (CVX Stock)

Second, Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a leading integrated energy company that operates across the entire energy value chain, including exploration, production, refining, and marketing.

Moving along, at the end of January, Chevron reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. Specifically, the company reported Q4 2022 earnings of $4.09 per share, with revenue of $56.5 billion. This is in comparison to Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $4.16 and revenue estimates of $53.6 billion. Moreover, the company also notched in a 17.3% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

So far in 2023, shares of Chevron stock have dropped by 4.48% year-to-date. With that, on Monday afternoon, CVX stock is trading modestly higher on the day by 0.68% at $166.13 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Walmart (WMT Stock)

Finally, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a globally recognized retail corporation that operates a wide range of stores, including Walmart and Sam’s Club. For a sense of scale, the company operates over 10,500 stores under 46 banners at the end of fiscal 2022.

Just last month, the company announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2024. The dividend will be $2.28 per share, which represents a 2% increase from the previous fiscal year’s dividend of $2.24 per share. The dividend will be paid out in four quarterly installments of $0.57 per share, with specific record and payable dates to be announced. As a result, Walmart has increased its annual dividend for the 50th straight year.

Year-to-date so far, shares of WMT stock have fallen modestly by 2.04%. Meanwhile, during Monday’s afternoon trading session, Walmart stock is trading flat on the day so far at $140.67 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

