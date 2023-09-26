3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Ahead Of October 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), often simply referred to as “the Dow,” is one of the most widely recognized stock market indices in the world. The DJIA tracks 30 major publicly-owned companies based in the United States. Additionally, it serves as a barometer for the overall health of the U.S. economy and offers insights into the broader stock market’s performance.

When discussing Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks, we are referring to the 30 blue-chip companies that constitute the index. These companies are industry leaders and are known for their long-standing history, stability, and significant impact on the American economy.

Investing in Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks often appeals to individuals seeking to capitalize on the consistent performance of established companies. While these stocks can offer stability, like all investments, they come with risks. That said, potential investors should consider their own risk tolerance and financial situation before diving in. Keeping this on top of mind, let’s dive into three Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Dow Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Right Now

Apple Inc. (AAPL Stock)

To start, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a global technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic products, software, and services. Some of its most recognizable products include the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. Beyond hardware, Apple also operates the App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music platforms.

Earlier this month, Apple announced the launch of its first-ever carbon-neutral products with the unveiling of the new Apple Watch lineup. This significant advancement was achieved through innovations in design and the use of clean energy, leading to a more than 75% reduction in product emissions for each carbon-neutral Apple Watch. This initiative is part of Apple’s broader 2030 climate goal, which aims to have every product, including their entire global supply chain and lifetime use of every device, be carbon neutral by the end of the decade.

Looking at the last six months of trading, shares of Apple stock have advanced by 9.49%. Meanwhile, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, AAPL stock opened lower by 1.58% trading at $173.30 a share.

The Boeing Company (BA Stock)

Next, The Boeing Company (BA) is an aerospace and defense giant that designs and manufactures airplanes, rockets, satellites, and telecommunications equipment. With customers across the globe, Boeing’s products play a pivotal role in commercial air travel, defense, and space exploration.

Back in July, Boeing announced better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company posted a loss of $0.82 per share, with revenue of $19.75 billion for Q2 2023. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were a loss of $0.99 per share, and revenue estimates of $18.29 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 18.40% compared to the same period, the previous year.

Over the past six months of trading action, shares of BA stock have pulled back modestly by 1.32%. Moreover, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, Boeing stock is trading at $197.92 a share.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO Stock)

Last but not least, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a beverage corporation. The company produces and distributes a variety of non-alcoholic drinks globally. It’s best known for its flagship product, Coca-Cola. However, its portfolio includes over 500 brands spanning soft drinks, juices, and water.

Just last week, The Coca-Cola Company announced that they will be releasing their financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on October 24, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Following the release, the company has scheduled an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to further discuss the disclosed results.

In the last six months, shares of KO stock have fallen by 7.82%. Moreover, during Tuesday’s mid-morning trading session, Coca-Cola stock is trading slightly lower by 0.79% at $56.55 a share.

