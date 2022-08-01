3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks For Your August 2022 Watchlist

Check Out These Three Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks In The Stock Market Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq. The Dow is one of the oldest and most well-known indexes in the world. Specifically, it is often used as a barometer for the overall health of the stock market. Additionally, the Dow Jones is named after business partners Charles Dow & Edward Jones, who created the index in 1896.

The Dow is calculated by taking the average price of each of the stocks in its index. The Dow typically fluctuates with the overall direction of the stock market. For example, it rises when stocks are doing well and falls when they are not. While the Dow is not a perfect measure of the stock market. However, it can give investors a good idea of how it is performing. Some of the notable companies include; are Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) to name a few.

As of Monday afternoon, the Dow Jones is down a modest 65 points at $32,780.06. All in all, if you’re an investor looking to invest in blue-chip stocks, check out these three dow jones industrial average stocks in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Industrial Stocks To Watch In August 2022

3M Company

First up, we have 3M Company (MMM). 3M is a multinational conglomerate corporation that operates in the fields of industry, worker safety, and health care. It uses science to improve lives and help solve the world’s toughest challenges. The company continues to execute its plan to deliver exceptional value for its customers and also provide premium returns to its shareholders. This is evident in the company’s most recent earnings beat.

Last month, 3M reported its second-quarter earnings per share of $2.48 on revenue of $8.7 billion. For context, this is compared to wall street’s estimates of $2.41 per share on revenue of $8.8 billion. Aside from that, the company said it projects 2022 earnings of $10.30 to $10.80 per share on revenue of $34.47 billion to $35.18 billion. Previously, 3M provided guidance of $10.15 to $10.65 per share on revenue of $35.71 billion to $36.77 billion. Furthermore, MMM stock is currently up over 11% in the last month of trading action. On Monday afternoon, shares of 3M stock are currently trading at $143.31 a share.

3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman commented, “In a challenging macroeconomic environment, 3M executed well and delivered solid earnings, while continuing to drive growth through investments in large, fast-growing areas.” He continued, “Looking ahead, we updated our adjusted full-year expectations largely due to the strength of the U.S. dollar and uncertain macroeconomic environment. We remain focused on innovating for customers, driving operational improvements and advancing our environmental stewardship.” Considering all of this, does MMM stock deserve a spot on your watchlist today?

Home Depot, Inc.

Following that, let’s dive into Home Depot (HD). In brief, Home Depot is the biggest home improvement specialty retailer in the world. As of its latest quarterly update, the company operates via a total of 2,316 retail stores. The likes of which span all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Canada, and Mexico among other locations. Through its massive workforce of over 500,000 employees, Home Depot offers consumers a vast array of home improvement items alongside relevant services.

Despite, prices continuing to rise, Home Depot’s operations continue to experience growth. For example, let’s look at the company’s most recent quarterly update from May. In the report, Home Depot reported its “highest first-quarter sales” to date. Specifically, Home Deport posted total sales for the first quarter of 2022 at $38.9 billion, a $1.4 billion increase year-over-year. Also, its comparable sales for the quarter also increased by 2.2%.

“Fiscal 2022 is off to a strong start as we delivered the highest first quarter sales in Company history,” said Ted Decker, CEO and president. “The solid performance in the quarter is even more impressive as we were comparing against last year’s historic growth and faced a slower start to spring this year. Because of this, investors may consider keeping an eye on HD stock ahead of its upcoming earnings call on July 28.” With that, should you be watching HD stock in the stock market today?

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Lastly, we have Walgreens (WBA). Walgreens Boots Alliance is a pharmacy store chain company. The company specializes in filling prescriptions, health and wellness products, health information, and photo services. As a whole, the company’s main divisions are its Retail Pharmacy USA segment and Retail Pharmacy International segment. The Retail Pharmacy USA arm entails Walgreens, which operates retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services. While the Retail Pharmacy International segment includes the pharmacy-led health and beauty retail enterprises.

In late June, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings. In it, the company posted earnings per share of $0.96 on revenue of $32.6 billion. Meanwhile, the consensus earnings estimate was $0.95 per share on revenue of $32.0 billion. Additionally, Walgreens reported it continues its guidance expectations for its full-year 2022 fiscal earnings.

Chief Executive Officer Rosalind Brewer commented in her note to shareholders, “WBA delivered strong execution across operating segments and against very robust growth last year. Third quarter results were broadly in line with our expectations, demonstrating the resilience of our business through our deep community connections and relevance to consumers.” On Monday afternoon, shares of WBA stock are currently trading at $39.80 a share. Will you be keeping WBA stock on your radar this week?

