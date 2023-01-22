3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.

Some of the most well-known companies in the Dow 30 include household names like Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD). These companies have a proven track record of success and are likely to continue to be profitable in the future. Other companies in the Dow 30 include newer technology companies like Intel, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can also be a great way to diversify your portfolio, as these companies operate in a variety of industries. This can help to reduce risk and increase the chances of earning a return on your investment.

It’s important to do your own research before making any investment decisions. The Dow 30 is a great choice for retail investors looking for a stable and diversified way to invest in the stock market. With a mix of well-established and newer companies, the Dow 30 offers something for everyone. However, as with any investment, it’s important to consider your own financial goals and risk tolerance before making a decision. With that, let’s look at three top Dow 30 stocks for your watchlist this week.

Dow 30 Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

Apple (AAPL Stock)

To begin, Apple Inc. is a multinational technology company. In detail, the company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is known for producing popular products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, as well as the iTunes media player and the App Store.

This month Apple Apple introduced a new version of their smart speaker, the HomePod. The new HomePod is designed to deliver superior sound quality and comes packed with Apple’s latest innovations and Siri intelligence. The speaker is able to support immersive Spatial Audio tracks and offers advanced computational audio for a unique listening experience. Additionally, the new HomePod includes new features such as the ability to use Siri to manage tasks and control the smart home and more.

So far this year, shares of AAPL have started to rebound by 10.23% as of Friday’s closing bell. Meanwhile, looking ahead to Monday’s trading session, shares of Apple stock look set to open at around $138.10 a share.

American Express (AXP Stock)

Next, American Express Company (AXP) is a global financial services corporation. For starters, American Express provides credit cards, charge cards, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses. It is one of the most well-established and recognizable brands in the credit card industry, and it is known for its high-end rewards programs and premium customer service.

Last week, American Express announced it is acquiring Nipendo, a B2B payments automation company, to help create a leading end-to-end B2B platform and make business payments simpler and more efficient. Nipendo’s platform allows businesses to easily connect, communicate, and automate Procure-to-Pay processes. American Express will integrate Nipendo’s team, technology, and capabilities to expand its offerings for businesses.

In 2023 YTD, AXP Stock has increased by 3.05%. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s closing bell, shares of AXP stock closed higher on the day by 3.23% at $151.60 a share.

Travelers Companies (TRV Stock)

Lastly, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a provider of property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals. In detail, the company offers a wide range of insurance products. This includes auto, home, and commercial insurance, as well as coverage for specialty lines such as workers’ compensation and umbrella liability.

Just last week, Travelers Companies announced its preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2022. In detail, the company reported a preliminary net income of $819 million and a core income of $810 million. The results also include an estimate for catastrophe losses of $459 million pre-tax, which primarily resulted from the significant winter storm that impacted much of the U.S. and Canada in late December. These losses were factored into the final figures and were net of reinsurance.

Shares of TRV stock outperformed the broader markets in 2022. Though, so far this year, TRV stock is down slightly by 0.96% YTD. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s closing bell, shares of TRV stock closed the day green by 0.70% at $185.33 a share.

