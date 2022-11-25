3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch Ahead Of December 2022

The Dow 30 stocks are a selection of the 30 largest and most influential companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a stock market index that tracks the performance of large, publicly-traded companies in the United States. The Dow 30 stocks are often seen as a barometer for the overall health of the American economy.

In general, when the Dow 30 stocks are doing well, the American economy is strong. Conversely, when the Dow 30 stocks are struggling, it is typically an indication that the economy is weak. For this reason, the Dow 30 stocks are closely watched by investors and economists alike. Keeping this in mind, here are three trending Dow Jones stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dow 30 Stocks To Watch Today

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS)

(NYSE: GS) The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

(NYSE: BA) JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

1. Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock)

Starting off, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base. This includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net-worth individuals.

GS Recent Stock News

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group reported a beat for its Q3 2022 financial results. In the report, the company announced an EPS of $8.25 per share, to go along with revenue of $18.5 billion for the 3rd quarter of 2022. Moreover, revenue increased by 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

What’s more, David Solomon, Chairman, and CEO commented, “Goldman Sachs’ third quarter results reflect the strength, breadth and diversification of our global franchise. Against the backdrop of uncertainty and volatility in the markets, we continue to prudently manage our resources and remain focused on risk management as we serve our clients. Importantly, we are confident that our strategic evolution will drive higher, more durable returns and unlock long-term value for shareholders.“

GS Stock Chart

Looking at the last month of trading action, shares of GS stock have recovered 16.96%. On Friday, GS stock is trading at $388.77 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Boeing (BA Stock)

Up next, The Boeing Company (BA) is an American multinational corporation. For starters, the company designs manufacture, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, and satellites worldwide. Moreover, Boeing also provides leasing and product support services. For a sense of scale, Boeing is among the largest global aircraft manufacturers; it is the second-largest defense contractor in the world based on revenue.

BA Recent Stock News

At the end of last month, The Boeing Company announced its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported a Q3 2022 loss of $6.18 per share, along with revenue of $16.0 billion. In addition, Boeing also announced that it resumed its 787 deliveries while delivering 9 airplanes in the quarter.

Dave Calhoun, Boeing President, and CEO stated, “We generated strong cash in the quarter and are on a solid path to achieving positive free cash flow for 2022. At the same time, revenue and earnings were significantly impacted by losses on our fixed-price defense development programs.“

BA Stock Chart

In the last month of trading, The Boeing Company stock has rebounded by 21.35%. Meanwhile, during Friday’s power hour trading session, shares of BA stock are up 1.78%, trading at $177.96 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Stock)

Topping off the list, JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is one of the largest banks in the United States. In short, the company offers a full range of banking services, including personal and commercial banking, investment banking, and asset management.

JPM Recent Stock News

Last month, JP Morgan Chase & Co. reported better-than-expected 3rd quarter ending September 2022 financial results. In detail, JPM announced Q3 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $40.8 billion. For context, Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate was $2.96 per share on revenue of $32.1 billion for Q3 2022. Furthermore, the company notched in a 31.4% increase in revenue versus the same period, in 2021.

Additionally, Jamie Dimon, Chairman, and CEO commented, “While we unfortunately still don’t know the ultimate effect of changes in capital requirements due to the completion of Basel III, through our earnings power and demonstrated ability to manage down risk-weighted assets, we expect to reach our current target CET1 ratio of 13%, which includes a 50 basis point buffer, in the first quarter of 2023. Importantly, we continue to make all the investments that we need to grow our businesses and serve our customers, and we hope to be able to resume stock buybacks early next year.”

JPM Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, JPM stock has rallied back by 11.38%. Meanwhile, during Friday’s power hour trading session, shares of JPM stock are trading at $136.66 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

