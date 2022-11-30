3 Dow 30 Stocks To Buy Now According To Analysts

The Dow 30, also known as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large companies listed on the Dow Jones Stock Exchange. What’s more, the Dow Jones is one of the most closely watched stock market indices in the world. As a result, it is often used as a barometer for the overall health of the stock market. The Dow 30 is made up of a diverse range of companies, including some of the largest and most well-known firms in the United States.

The index is calculated by taking the average stock price of the 30 companies that make up the Dow 30. The Dow 30 is a particularly important index because it includes some of the top blue-chip companies in the world, which are typically seen as being more stable and less volatile than smaller companies. As such, the Dow 30 is often used by investors as a safe investment during times of economic uncertainty. With this in mind, here are three top Dow 30 stocks to buy now according to analysts.

Dow 30 Stocks To Watch Right Now

Visa Inc. (V Stock)

First up, Visa Inc. (V) is an American multinational financial services company. In short, the company facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world, most commonly through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards.

On October 26, 2022, an analyst from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) gave an overweight rating on Visa and raised its price target on V stock from $282.00 to $284.00. This price increase reflects an upside of 38.50%, from the date the report was published.

So far this year, shares of Visa Stock are down 5.39%, which outperforms the broader markets year-to-date. Additionally during Wednesday morning, Visa stock is trading slightly higher by 0.20% at $209.47 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 To Know

Merck & Co. (MRK Stock)

Next, Merck & Co. (MRK) is a global research-driven pharmaceutical company. In brief, the company’s product portfolio includes vaccines, prescription medicines, biologic therapies, animal health products, and consumer care products.

Just this month, On November 15, 2022, analysts from Guggenheim gave a buy rating to MRK stock and boosted their price target from $104 a share to $111 per share. At the time of this report, that reflected a 9.28% upside on MRK stock.

Meanwhile, year-to-date, shares of MRK stock have jumped 17.37%, outperforming the broader markets in 2022 so far. While, during Wednesday’s mid-morning trading session, MRK stock is trading lower by 0.75% at $108.03 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market This Week

Home Depot (HD Stock)

Lastly, we have the home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD). For starters, Home Depot is one of the largest home improvement stores in the United States. The company offers a wide variety of products, ranging from appliances and hardware to gardening supplies and tools. Home Depot also provides services such as installation and repairs.

This month, on November 16, 2022 Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) maintained its buy rating on Home Depot. However, Truist Financial lowered their price target from $400 to $382 a share. Though, this still represents a 22.46% upside from the time the analayst report was published.

So far this year, shares of Home Depot stock have fallen 23.55% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s mid-morning trading session, HD stock is trading slightly lower by 0.54% at $312.36 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.