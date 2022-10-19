3 Dow 30 Stocks For Your Late-October 2022 Watchlist

The Dow 30 stocks are a collection of the 30 largest and most influential companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. These companies represent a broad range of industries, including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. Many of the Dow 30 stocks are household names. This includes companies like American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to name a couple. What’s more, they are often used as a barometer for the overall health of the stock market.

While the Dow 30 stocks are not without risk, they tend to be more stable than smaller companies and offer investors a chance to participate in the growth of some of the world’s largest businesses. With this in mind, check out these three top dow jones stocks for your late-October 2022 watchlist.

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV)

(NYSE: TRV) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)

1. The Travelers Companies (TRV Stock)

Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) is an American insurance company. It is the second-largest writer of commercial property casualty insurance in the United States, and the largest underwriter of automobile and homeowners’ insurance through independent agents. The company also provides surety bonds, commercial mortgage-backed securities, personal lines of insurance, and other financial services.

TRV Recent Stock News

Just on Wednesday, Travelers reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, for Q3 2022 the company reported earnings of $2.20 per share with revenue of $9.3 billion. This was versus analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 per share and revenue of $9.0 billion for the 3rd Quarter of 2022. What’s more, Travelers also reported that it returned $722 million to shareholders, which includes $501 million in share repurchases.

Alan Schnitzer, Chairman, and CEO said this about the third quarter of 2022, “We are pleased to report solid third quarter 2022 results, particularly in light of significant industry-wide losses from Hurricane Ian.” He added, “Our strategic approach to underwriting for catastrophes has once again served us well. Our focus is now on taking care of our customers and meeting our industry-leading objective of resolving 90% of our property claims arising out of catastrophes, including this historic storm, within 30 days.“

So far in 2022, Travelers stock has outperformed the broader markets up 10.72% as of Wednesday's mid-morning trading session. Meanwhile, following this earnings release, shares of TRV stock are trading up 3.28% on Wednesday morning at $172.56 a share.

2. Walt Disney Co (DIS Stock)

Following that, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the world. the company has grown to include a wide range of businesses, from television and film production to theme parks and consumer products.

DIS Recent Stock News

This month, Walt Disney Co announced they will release their fiscal full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. Specifically, the company will announce these financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the close of the U.S. stock market. To recap, in August DIS announced stronger-than-expected Q3 2022 financial results. In Q3 2022, the company posted earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $21.5 billion.

Over the last five trading days, shares of DIS stock have rebounded over 9%. While during Wednesday morning’s trading session Walt Disney stock is up 1.91% at $100.32 a share.

3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG Stock)

Lastly, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is an American multinational consumer goods corporation. Procter & Gamble originally focused on producing soap and candles, but the company soon diversified into other areas such as detergents, food, health care, and personal care products. Procter & Gamble is now one of the largest consumer goods companies in the world, with products sold in over 180 countries.

PG Recent Stock News

Today, Procter & Gamble reported a beat for its first quarter 2023 financial results. Getting straight to it, PG announced Q1 2023 earnings of $1.57 per share, along with revenue of $20.6 billion. For context, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $1.55 per share, and revenue estimates of $20.6 billion. In addition, Procter & Gamble said it reaffirms its fiscal 2023 earnings of $5.81 to $6.04 a share. However, the company did revise its revenue forecast for fiscal 2023 to $77.781 billion to $79.38 billion.

Additionally, Jon Moeller, Chairman, President, and CEO commented, “These results enable us to maintain our guidance ranges for organic sales and EPS growth for the fiscal year despite continued significant headwinds. We remain committed to our integrated strategies of a focused product portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and an agile and accountable organization structure. These strategies have enabled us to build and sustain strong momentum.“

Over the past five trading days, PG stock has recovered over 6%. Meanwhile, following the release of these earnings, Procter & Gamble stock is up 2.60% during Wednesday's late-morning trading session at $131.88 a share.

