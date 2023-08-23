3 Dodge & Cox Mutual Funds for Strong Investment Returns

Founded in 1930 by Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox, Dodge & Cox has solidified its position as a prominent American mutual fund company. It is known for its commitment to providing professional investment management services. With its headquarters in San Francisco, the company has garnered a substantial asset base of approximately $322.9 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.



An impressive average expense ratio of just 0.51% across all its mutual funds, demonstrates the firm's commitment to minimizing fees and expenses, making it an appealing choice for investment.



Investing in Dodge & Cox mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



We have, thus, chosen three Dodge & Cox mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. These funds have provided comparatively strong performance and have lower fees.



Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund DODBX seeks regular income, conservation of principal, and an opportunity for long-term growth of principal and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, preferred stocks and fixed-income securities.



David C. Hoeft has been the lead manager of DODBX since Dec 31, 2001. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Sanofi (2.6%), Fiserv, Inc. (2.3%), and Occidental Petroleum Corp (2.3%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



DODBX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.9% and 7.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.52% compared with the category average of 0.84%. DODBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Dodge & Cox Stock Fund DODGX seeks long-term growth of principal and income by investing primarily in a broadly diversified portfolio of common stocks. DODGX advisors invest in companies that appear to be temporarily undervalued by the stock market but have a favorable outlook for long-term growth.



David C. Hoeft has been the lead manager of DODGX since Dec 31, 2001. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Occidental Petroleum Corp (4.2%), Sanofi (3.6%), and Wells Fargo & Co (3.4%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



DODGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.1% and 10.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.51% compared with the category average of 0.94%. DODGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund DODWX invests its assets in securities of non-U.S. companies and equity securities such as common stock and depositary receipts, reflecting ownership of common stocks, specific preferred stocks, securities that may convert into common stocks, and securities conferring the right to acquire common stocks.



David C. Hoeft has been the lead manager of DODWX since Jan 30, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Sanofi (3.8%), Alphabet Inc. (3.4%) and GSK plc. (2.9%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



DODWX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.5% and 8.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.62% compared with the category average of 1.07%. DODWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



