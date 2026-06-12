3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation

Summer is here; temperatures are rising. But unfortunately, for investors, inflation is getting hotter as well.

It’s not the 9% level of just a few years ago, but it’s enough to get investors hot and bothered. It also means that the Federal Reserve is less likely to cut rates anytime soon. The market is running hot as it is.

One strategy that some investors are employing is to rotate into dividend stocks. The idea is to buy stocks with dividend yields above the rate of inflation, with payout ratios that are safe and disciplined to ensure the company maintains them throughout this cycle of higher-for-longer inflation and interest rates.

With dividend stocks, investors get paid to wait for growth, which can be an ideal strategy in the summer months, when trading volume tends to be lower. That means investors can build a substantial position for a relatively nominal amount of money.

Enterprise Products Partners: Pipeline Income With AI Power Demand Tailwinds

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is one of North America’s largest midstream energy companies, structured as a master limited partnership.

MLPs are not the same as REITs, but they often serve a similar role for income investors because their partnership structure is designed to pass cash flow through to unitholders. Unlike REITs, MLPs are not legally required to distribute most of their income; instead, they must meet qualifying-income rules to preserve partnership tax treatment.

That’s a key reason why they appeal to income-focused investors. In this case, Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend that yields nearly 6% and has been increasing for 28 years.

With the data center buildout expected to take place over years, and a company like Enterprise Products Partners contractually bound to receive that income, there’s a long runway for the company to continue increasing its dividend, and for shareholders to get some capital appreciation along the way.

The company owns and operates pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants, and export terminals that handle natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. That gives Enterprise Products Partners indirect exposure to rising power demand from AI-driven data centers, especially as natural gas remains a critical fuel source for electricity generation.

That data-center angle adds another layer to an already steady income story. EPD is up more than 16% over the past year, and is currently trading about 6% below its consensus price target of $39.67. But stock price growth is the cherry on top for investors who own this stock.

AGNC Investment: The Mortgage REIT That Pays You Monthly

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, built to pass much of its income back to investors through dividends.

To maintain its REIT status, AGNC must generally distribute at least 90% of its taxable income—a major reason REIT yields often sit well above those of typical dividend stocks.

Where EPD channels midstream energy cash flow to unitholders, AGNC channels interest income from a leveraged portfolio of agency residential mortgage-backed securities backed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

That backing reduces credit risk. The real risk here is interest rate sensitivity.

AGNC uses leverage to invest in agency mortgage-backed securities, a model that depends heavily on funding costs, mortgage spreads, prepayment trends and book value stability. Because the company effectively borrows short and invests long, a higher-for-longer rate environment can pressure margins and weigh on returns.

This is a legitimate concern that investors shouldn't ignore. It's also one reason that AGNC is down about 4% in 2026.

The payoff for accepting that risk is a yield of around 14%, paid monthly. At around $10 per share, it's one of the more accessible high-yield names on the market. Investors who can tolerate rate volatility may be early to a compelling setup if and when the Fed eventually pivots.

General Mills: A 7% Yield With Turnaround Risk

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) has an ugly chart, and its Q3 2026 earnings report wasn’t that pretty either.

Like many consumer staples stocks, General Mills is facing a volume problem.

Many companies have taken to raising prices to make up for input cost inflation, including tariffs on some goods and commodities that flow through their supply chains.

But that doesn’t matter if consumers are not buying, buying as much, or trading down to cheaper alternatives.

That's one problem that General Mills has. Another is that it’s starting to show weakness in the Pet category that was a shining star in recent quarters.

That would make the stock’s 7.2% dividend yield scream value trap. But the dividend is well supported by the company’s cash flow, which makes it worth a look as a stock to hold for better days.

Why? At nearly 10x forward earnings, GIS is undervalued compared to its own history, the sector average, and the S&P 500. That means the stock is not just “cheap” because it’s under $50. It’s truly offering investors good value at its current price.

Consumer psychology is real. If consumers have decided that house brands are just as good as the branded products they can get from General Mills, that will be a problem. But investors won’t get the answer to that for several quarters. Until then, GIS is a good option for investors looking for a stock to ride through the lazy summer months.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.