3 Dividend Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows

I have always stated that stocks should not be bought just because they trade at a 52-week low. A new 52-week low does not make a particular stock cheap.

In today's video I will look at three dividend stocks trading at their 52-week lows and examine their metrics to determine if the stock is cheap or not. One of those stocks is Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Check out this video to learn more, subscribe to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 7, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 8, 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Pfizer wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 7, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Bristol Myers Squibb and Deere. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Deere. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.