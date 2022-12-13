3 Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Dividend stocks are stocks that pay out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payouts, known as dividends, can be issued as cash payments or additional shares of stock. Dividend stocks are a type of investment that can provide income to investors, in addition to the potential for capital appreciation.

Some investors choose to invest in dividend stocks for the steady stream of income they provide, while others see them as a way to reinvest their earnings and potentially generate more wealth over time. With that said, let’s look at three top dividend stocks for your watchlist in the stock market today.

Dividend Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

(NYSE: IBM) Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)

(NYSE: MO) The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

International Business Machines (IBM Stock)

First up, International Business Machines Corporation, or IBM, is a multinational technology and consulting company. In fact, IBM is one of the world’s largest technology companies, providing a range of products and services, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions. Today, IBM shareholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 4.42%.

Aside from that, just last week, the company announced it has acquired Octo. In detail, Octo is a U.S.-based IT modernization and digital transformation services provider. The company exclusively serves the U.S. federal government, including defense, health, and civilian agencies. As a result of this announcement, this will be IBM’s eighth acquisition of 2022.

Year-to-date IBM stock has jumped by 9.68%, outperforming the broader markets in 2022 so far. Meanwhile, shares of IBM stock look to open Tuesday morning’s trading session at around $148.90 a share.

Altria Group

Next, Altria Group Inc. is a multinational corporation that operates in the tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis industries. Altria is the parent company of several well-known tobacco brands, including Marlboro, Black & Mild, and Copenhagen, as well as the wine company Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and the cannabis company Cronos Group. Additionally, Altria is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world. As it stands today, MO stock offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 8.01%.

In recent news, last week Altria announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.94 per share. This dividend is payable on January 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022. In addition, the ex-dividend date is December 21, 2022.

In 2022 so far, shares of MO stock are down 2.11% year-to-date. Though, in the last month of trading, MO stock has recovered by 6.82%. As we look into Tuesday morning’s trading session, Altria Group stock is set to open the trading day at around $46.98 a share.

Kraft Heinz (KHC Stock)

Lastly, The Kraft Heinz Company is a multinational food and beverage company. Kraft Heinz is one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, with a portfolio of more than 200 brands that include well-known products such as Kraft cheese, Heinz ketchup, and Oscar Mayer meats. What’s more, the company currently offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 3.97%.

At the end of October, Kraft Heinz Company reported a beat for its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company announced Q3 2022 earnings of $0.63 per share, along with revenue of $6.5 billion. For context, analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $6.3 billion. Moreover, KHC also notched in a 2.9% increase in revenue versus the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date shares of KHC stock are up 11.46%, which outperforms the broader markets so far this year. In the last month of trading, KHC stock has rebounded by more than 11.46%. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s pre-market trading session, Kraft Heinz stock is trading at $40.06 a share.

