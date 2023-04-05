3 Dividend Stocks to Gain Despite Volatility in Energy Market

Notorious volatility is an integral part of the energy sector, as reflected in the wild swings in oil prices since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to some key factors, dividend-paying stocks in the same space are relatively less volatile, thereby making Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC,Valero Energy Corporation VLO and Phillips 66 PSX well-poised to gain.

Extremely Volatile Energy Market

We should never forget how oil prices have behaved since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. The initial pandemic period, when there were no vaccines, saw an environment of heightened uncertainties. The commodity’s price plunged to a negative $36.98 per barrel on Apr 20, 2020.

However, with the rapid developments of vaccines by scientists, which led to the gradual opening of the economies, the pricing scenario of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude improved drastically over time to reach $123.64 per barrel on Mar 8, 2022. Oil price data is per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Although oil price is currently favorable, the commodity’s pricing environment will remain volatile.

Dividend Stocks to the Rescue

Overall oil pricing scenario seems scary, which could easily deter investors from allocating money to energy companies. Despite this volatility constraint, investors could consider dividend-paying companies belonging to the industry. This is because, generally, companies with stable dividend-paying history are usually relatively less volatile than stocks with no dividend history. It is expected that companies that have been rewarding stockholders with dividends will try their best to continue paying at the same pace or higher, making the stocks attractive and less volatile to the vagaries of the market.

We have employed our Stock Screener to zero in on three such stocks. All the stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). With a dividend yield of more than 2%, all the companies have raised dividends over the past five years. Moreover, with a payout ratio of less than 60%, the companies ensure sustainability with enough scope for future dividend increases.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Stocks in the Spotlight

Marathon Petroleum Corporation: As a leading, integrated, downstream energy player, Marathon Petroleum is the operator of the largest refining system in the nation. Handsome margins and throughput in all regions are aiding MPC. It pays out a quarterly dividend of 75 cents ($3.00 annualized) per share, which gives it a 2.38% yield at the current stock price. (Check Marathon Petroleum’s dividend history here).

Valero Energy Corporation: Constraint in worldwide refining capacity amid demand recovery is aiding Valero Energy. This is likely to boost the utilization of refinery capacity and, in turn, drive its bottom line. Valero Energy pays a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.02 ($4.08 annualized) per share. (Check Valero Energy’s dividend history here).

Phillips 66: Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistic player with a presence in Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. With a strong focus on disciplined capital allocation and maintaining financial strength, the firm is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with dividend growth. Phillips 66 pays a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.05 ($4.20 annualized) per share. (Check Phillips 66’s dividend history here).

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.