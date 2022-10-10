3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

The stock market recently hit a fresh 2022 low ,and all three major stock market averages are firmly in bear market territory. And while this year's declines started primarily with growth stocks, several excellent dividend stocks have been beaten down as well as the market turbulence evolved.

Here are three stocks in particular -- all real estate investment trusts, or REITs --that look especially attractive from a long-term perspective right now.

Don't let a short-term problem scare you away

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is an extremely interesting stock right now, with a 9% dividend yield and nearly $1.2 billion in liquidity, a tremendous amount of financial flexibility for a company with a total market cap of less than $3 billion.

On one hand, the real estate investment trust has a significant problem right now. Its second largest tenant, Regal Entertainment, is closing theaters due to the bankruptcy of its parent company Cineworld. And while it is generally closing its older and unprofitable theaters, there's a possibility that the situation could affect EPR's rental income.

However, it's important to keep things in perspective. Regal accounts for less than 15% of EPR's revenue, and since EPR typically owns newer and higher-end theater properties, any vacated locations would be likely to find new tenants in other theater chains. Plus, EPR's business is extremely profitable, with its current dividend making up just 73% of this year's expected FFO (funds from operations, the REIT version of earnings). There's a lot of potential in experiential real estate for EPR to pursue in the coming years, and I'm happy to collect a 9% yield in the meantime as the situation plays out.

Outdoor advertising is here to stay

In today's ever-evolving world of digital advertising, it's easy to neglect some of the more traditional forms. But Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) is one example of an advertising stock that is worth a look, especially after falling by 45% from its recent high.

If you aren't familiar, Outfront operates two main types of advertising -- billboards and transit systems. As you might imagine, this wasn't a great business during the pandemic shutdowns, especially in the transit system department. So, although Outfront's revenue grew 32% year over year in the second quarter, take this with a big grain of salt as it isn't a great comparison. And the advertising industry could be in for some rough times ahead. During recessions or other tough economic conditions, companies tend to pump the brakes on ad spending.

However, these are temporary headwinds. Outfront has a big long-term opportunity to grow, especially when it comes to the digital transformation of its billboard business (digital displays bring in far more revenue than static displays). And in the meantime, the stock has a 7.2% dividend yield that is well covered by its recent FFO.

Not just a "mall stock"

Mall REIT Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) has fallen by 45% over the past year, but its properties are performing quite well. In the first half of 2022, Simon's comparable FFO grew by 6.3% year over year, and occupancy increased from 91.8% at the midpoint of 2021 to 93.9% at the midpoint of this year.

Simply put, the asset quality of Simon's portfolio is unmatched in the mall industry. Its properties command the highest rental rates in the industry and generate fantastic sales for their tenants. There could be a slowdown in consumer spending for the next few quarters, but I'm not worried. The past couple of years showed just how resilient Simon's destination properties are, and with the stock trading for less than eight times 2022's expected FFO and with a well-covered 6.8% dividend yield, the stock looks like a tremendous bargain.

Great long-term income investments

All three of these are excellent income investments and there's no reason to believe their dividends are in trouble. However, the stock prices can be rather turbulent over short periods of time, and that's exactly what I expect over the coming weeks and months as the economic uncertainty plays out. Invest accordingly.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in EPR Properties, Outfront Media, and Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties, Outfront Media, and Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.