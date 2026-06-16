3 Dividend Stocks That Recently Hit 52-Highs to Buy in June

Key Points

Coca-Cola's 64-year dividend growth streak continues alongside strong revenue growth.

TJX benefits from tariff-driven inventory disruptions while expanding profits and stores.

Marriott's asset-light model fuels dividend growth, buybacks, and global expansion.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

There is a reflex in investing that I find hard to shake: When a stock hits a 52-week high, it feels expensive. The logic seems obvious: The price is up, so you missed it, and you wait for a pullback.

But that logic breaks down when you are looking at strong, longer-term companies with durable competitive positions and growing dividends, because a 52-week high often reflects the business getting better, not just the stock getting more crowded.

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Strong companies set new highs the same way they do most things -- by earning it. Three dividend payers are at or near 52-week highs right now. All three just declared dividends. Just because these tickers are near 52-week highs doesn't mean any of them feel done.

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) hit a 52-week high of $84.04 in recent sessions and is trading near that level as of this week. Investors who looked at Coca-Cola six months ago at $65 and waited for a pullback have watched it run 28%.

The move isn't a mystery. In February 2026, Coca-Cola raised its quarterly dividend from $0.51 to $0.53 per share -- its 64th consecutive annual dividend increase. That's not a company that stumbled into a hot streak. It's a company that has compounded dividend income through recessions, inflation cycles, global pandemics, and tariff shocks.

In the first quarter 2026, net revenue grew 12% to $12.5 billion, organic revenue grew 10%, and operating income grew 19% -- with the company raising full-year guidance.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is creating a marketing tailwind in international markets where Coca-Cola holds significant pricing power.

The yield at current prices sits around 2.5%, which isn't headline-grabbing. But Coca-Cola's value has never been the yield alone -- it's the compounding certainty of a business that has never cut its dividend in more than six decades and the pricing power to protect that streak indefinitely.

2. TJX Companies

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) -- parent of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods -- hit a fresh 52-week high of $166.35 in the days following its June 9 dividend declaration. The company just declared its quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, a 13% increase versus the prior year.

Here's the angle the market is finally pricing in: tariffs are good for TJX. Full-price retailers that import merchandise at fixed costs pass those costs on to consumers or take margin hits. TJX operates differently. It buys excess inventory, canceled orders, and overproduced goods from brands and manufacturers at deep discounts -- often when supply chain disruption forces those vendors to liquidate. Tariff pressure on the broader retail sector creates the kind of inventory dislocation that TJX's buyers have spent decades exploiting.

In Q1 fiscal 2027 (the quarter ended May 2026), TJX reported comparable sales growth of 6%, net sales of $14.3 billion -- up 9% year over year -- and a pretax profit margin of 12%, up 1.7 percentage points. The company has the long-term potential to open an additional 1,800-plus stores in its current markets alone. At 52-week highs, TJX is running on fundamentals, not sentiment.

3. Marriott International

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) is near its 52-week high of $403.45 and has a full pipeline to justify it. In May 2026, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share -- 9% higher than the prior year's payment -- payable June 30, 2026.

What makes Marriott worth owning near its highs is its business model. Marriott doesn't own most of its hotels. It operates and franchises them, collecting fees based on revenue rather than carrying the real estate risk on its own balance sheet. When the travel market grows, Marriott's fee income grows without a proportional increase in capital requirements.

In 2025, Marriott added more than 700 properties and nearly 100,000 rooms, ending the year with approximately 610,000 rooms in the development pipeline -- a 5.7% year-over-year increase. In its Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, the company reported exceptional growth in early 2026, and across Latin America and the Caribbean, it signed 94 deals totaling 10,461 rooms -- a 40% increase from the prior year.

The yield on Marriott is modest at under 1%, but it is a dividend stock like TJX: You own it for compounding, buybacks, and business momentum. The 52-week high here is a signal that the travel industry's post-pandemic normalization has graduated into structural growth.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TJX Companies. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.