3 Dividend Stocks Raising Their Payouts by 10% or More This Year

When you're looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio, don't settle for companies that just pay good dividends today -- look for those that are also increasing their payouts. When a company makes a noteworthy boost to its payout, that's a promising sign about its business.

Among the companies that have announced or are planning sizable increases to their dividend payments this year are Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH). Are these just one-off boosts, or could they reflect reasons for long-term investors to buy and hold these stocks?

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Healthcare giant Thermo Fisher announced on Feb. 22 that its board authorized a 17% increase to its quarterly dividend, from $0.30 per share to $0.35. That puts the company's dividend yield at 0.26%. And while that's well below the S&P 500 average of 1.7%, Thermo Fisher's minuscule payout ratio of 7% means that there's still plenty of room for management to increase the dividend further.

The medical equipment and instruments maker had a strong year in 2022 with sales rising 15% to $44.9 billion. The company did get a boost from revenue related to COVID-19 testing, but it still projects overall growth in 2023, guiding for sales of $45.3 billion. Through acquisitions, Thermo Fisher has continued to grow its business over the years, and today is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $217 billion.

The healthcare stock has been a great one to own, with returns totaling 640% over the past decade. More increases to the dividend are likely, and with a robust business, Thermo Fisher makes for an excellent long-term buy.

2. PepsiCo

PepsiCo has been particularly resilient amid the current period of inflation. Its snacks and soft drinks remain in strong demand even as the company has been passing its higher costs on to consumers. In February, it reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Although management noted that volumes were down due to price increases, net sales rose nearly 11% to $28 billion.

Last month, the company said it plans to increase its dividend by 10% this year. A formal announcement hasn't come and likely won't until May, which is when PepsiCo normally declares its dividend increases. A 10% bump up would put the company's quarterly dividend at $1.265 per share, which would boost its yield to around 2.9%.

PepsiCo's payout ratio is already over 70%, so large dividend hikes may not be as common in the future. However, given its impressive track record -- the company has raised its payouts annually for 50 straight years -- and its strong financials, this is a dividend stock that investors can count on for rising payouts for the foreseeable future.

3. Texas Roadhouse

Another business that did well last year is Texas Roadhouse. The steakhouse chain has more than 700 restaurants in 11 countries. In the U.S. it has locations in 49 states.

Last month, it released impressive results for 2022. Sales grew by 16% to hit a record $4 billion. Earnings rose by 10% to $269.8 million. And Texas Roadhouse is already off to a strong start to 2023, with the company reporting that through the first seven weeks of the year, its comparable restaurant sales are up 15.8%.

With results like these, it's not surprising the company also announced that its board of directors authorized a dividend increase. What may be surprising is its scale -- at 20%, it's a huge increase that will mean investors who buy the stock today will get a yield of 2.1%. And given the company's payout ratio of 46%, there's still room for more increases, especially if the business can continue performing as well as it has been.

For long-term investors, this is another solid dividend stock that's worth loading up on for the long haul.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Roadhouse and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

