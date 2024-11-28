3 Dividend Stocks I'm Very Thankful I Owned This Year

I own many dividend stocks. Some offer higher yields, while others deliver higher dividend growth rates. They work together to provide me with a growing stream of passive income.

Producing passive income is only part of the draw of dividend stocks. They also tend to grow in value over the long term. Some have really seen a value boost over the past year, which, when added to their dividend income, has helped bolster my total return. Here's a look at three of my top performers, which I'm very thankful I've owned this year.

Growing briskly

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) has enjoyed a great year. Shares of the global infrastructure operator have gained more than 25%. On top of that, the company pays a high-yielding dividend of over 3.5% after this year's rally that has steadily risen. Add in the dividend income, and the total return is approaching 30%.

The company is having another solid year. Its funds from operations (FFO) are up 10% after adjusting for foreign exchange fluctuations. It's benefiting from robust organic growth and accretive acquisitions. It has also achieved its $2 billion capital recycling target for the year, giving it lots of financial flexibility to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Brookfield Infrastructure expects its growth to accelerate in the future. It's seeing increased investment opportunities powered by tailwinds related to AI and growing electricity demand. The company's capital project backlog has increased 20% over the past year to nearly $8 billion, and it has more opportunities under development. Meanwhile, its merger-and-acquisition pipeline is as big as it has been in two years and continues to grow. These factors drive Brookfield's belief that it can continue growing its FFO per share by more than 10% annually, which should support 5% to 9% yearly dividend increases.

An acquisition-fueled growth spurt

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has produced a high-octane total return this year. Units of the master limited partnership (MLP) have surged more than 35%. On top of that, the midstream giant pays a high-yielding distribution of nearly 7% even after this year's rally that has steadily increased. That has pushed its total return to almost 50%.

Acquisitions have helped fuel the MLP's rise. The company has completed three deals over the past year and a half, including closing its $7.1 billion merger with fellow MLP Crestwood Equity Partners last year and buying WTG Midstream for $3.1 billion this year. These deals have helped fuel record volumes and have it on track to deliver 12% growth in its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at the midpoint.

Energy Transfer is in a strong position to continue growing briskly in the future. It has a large and growing backlog of commercially secured capital projects with more under development. Meanwhile, it believes it's in an excellent position to capitalize on the expected surge in natural gas demand fueled by AI data centers. That should give the MLP more fuel to grow its earnings and high-yielding distribution.

High-octane total returns

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) has enjoyed an epic rally this year. Shares of the natural gas pipeline giant are up nearly 60%. Add in its high-yielding dividend, which is down to around 4% after this year's surge, and the total return is over 70%.

The company has benefited from a return to growth after languishing for the past several years as headwinds from expiring contracts offset the boost it got from expansion projects. The company also benefited from acquiring some natural gas pipelines last year. These factors have it on track to grow its cash flow per share by about 8%.

Kinder Morgan has even more growth coming down the pipeline. It has secured several new natural gas pipeline expansion projects, fueled by growing demand for the cleaner-burning fuel. Meanwhile, the current opportunity for developing additional gas infrastructure is as rich as it has ever been in the company's history, in part because of the growth ahead fueled by AI data centers. That's helping lift its valuation out of the doldrums.

Difference makers

Brookfield Infrastructure, Energy Transfer, and Kinder Morgan were three of my top holdings heading into this year, and they've really helped contribute to the strong total returns my portfolio has produced in 2024. That's why I'm very thankful to have owned them this year. While I don't expect a repeat performance in 2025, they can continue delivering attractive returns. They still have a lot of growth ahead, which should give them the fuel to continue increasing their high-yielding dividends.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Energy Transfer, and Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

