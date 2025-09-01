3 Dividend Stocks I Plan to Invest $250 Into This Week for Passive Income

Key Points Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment for more than 60 straight years.

I'm on a mission to reach financial freedom through passive income. My goal is to build multiple income streams that combine to eventually cover my basic living expenses, thereby eliminating the stress of having to earn money to meet my financial needs.

Every week, I aim to make progress toward this financial goal. This time, I plan to invest $250 into three leading dividend stocks: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). I believe these companies offer great potential to help me achieve my passive income ambitions.

Satisfying income-seeking investors for decades

Coca-Cola has a terrific record of paying dividends. The global beverage giant has paid dividends for over a century, while increasing its payout for 63 consecutive years. That qualifies it for the elite group of Dividend Kings, companies that have had 50 or more consecutive years of annual dividend increases. Coca-Cola has been growing its payout at a low- to mid-single-digit rate in recent years.

The iconic beverage company's dividend currently yields about 3%. That's more than double the S&P 500's dividend yield, which is around 1.2%.

Coca-Cola generates significant cash flow, enabling it to reinvest in growing its business while paying its lucrative dividend. The company expects its capital investments to drive 4%-6% annual organic revenue growth over the long term, which should support mid- to high-single-digit annual earnings-per-share growth. Coca-Cola also has an A-rated balance sheet, giving it the financial flexibility to make acquisitions as attractive growth opportunities arise. Since 2016, a quarter of the company's earnings growth has come from acquisitions. Those drivers should enable Coca-Cola to continue growing its cash flows and dividends.

Cashing in on demand for rental housing

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning multifamily properties. The landlord owns nearly 60,000 apartment units across 15 major markets in the southern half of the country. It invests in metro areas benefiting from strong employment and population growth trends. That drives demand for rental housing.

The REIT has paid a stable and steadily rising dividend over the past decade and a half. While Camden hasn't increased its dividend every single year, it has been on a steady upward trajectory since the REIT reset its dividend during the financial crisis. The company's payout currently yields around 3.8%.

Camden expects to deliver consistent earnings and dividend growth in the future. Its apartment portfolio should benefit from strong demand for rental housing, which should keep occupancy levels high while driving steady rent growth. Camden also has a strong financial profile, enabling it to invest in expanding its portfolio by acquiring stabilized apartment communities and starting new development projects. These growth drivers should enable Camden to continue increasing its dividend.

Building back better

W.P. Carey is a diversified REIT. It owns operationally critical commercial real estate (retail, industrial, warehouse, and other properties) across North America and Europe, secured by long-term net leases with built-in rental escalation clauses. These properties produce very stable rental income that rises each year.

The REIT has increased its dividend every single quarter since resetting the payment at the end of 2023. W.P. Carey realigned its dividend with its expected cash flows after exiting the office sector by selling and spinning off those properties. That strategy shift enabled the company to focus on properties with better long-term growth potential.

W.P. Carey has been steadily rebuilding its dividend (which currently yields 5.4%) and its portfolio. It spent $1.6 billion on new property investments last year and is on track to invest at a similar rate this year. That should enable it to grow its cash flow per share at a mid-single-digit annual rate, supporting a similar dividend growth rate.

Ideal passive income stocks

Coca-Cola, Camden Property Trust, and W.P. Carey are excellent fits for my passive income investment strategy. They pay dividends with above-average yields that steadily grow. As a result, they enable me to generate an attractive and growing stream of dividend income. Investing an additional $250 in these stocks this week will add nearly $10 to my annual passive income total, bringing me a little closer to achieving financial independence.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Camden Property Trust, Coca-Cola, and W.P. Carey. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.