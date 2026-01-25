3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years for Reliable Payouts

Key Points

Chevron's Hess acquisition paves the way for growth.

Enterprise Products Partners is a leading midstream company with a long track record.

Enbridge is a key cog in North America's robust energy market.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

The global economy depends on oil and gas, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. That said, the industry can be volatile. Most oil and gas companies are sensitive to commodity prices, which can fluctuate depending on geopolitical and economic factors.

Investors looking to invest in oil and gas companies should consider companies with proven track records of strong business performance. They often have diversified businesses, enabling them to endure that volatility, and can pay and increase dividends through the industry's cycles.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here are three oil and gas dividend stocks that investors can depend on for dividend income over the next five years -- and likely beyond.

1. Chevron

Industry giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is an integrated oil major, meaning it operates across upstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry. Its massive size and diversified business have directly contributed to the company's ability to raise its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Its current 4% dividend yield is higher than most stocks you'll come across.

Chevron recently closed a $55 billion blockbuster acquisition of Hess, giving it exposure to the Stabroek Block off Guyana, a cornerstone for future production growth. Management expects to grow free cash flow by 10% annually over the next five years, which should continue to fund dividend increases.

2. Enterprise Products Partners

Midstream companies such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) store and transport crude oil, natural gas, and other commodities through their extensive pipeline networks. They typically bill customers based on volume, so they aren't as sensitive to market prices. EPD is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, with over 50,000 miles of pipelines.

It has been an excellent dividend stock, with an ongoing streak of 28 consecutive annual dividend raises. Its structure as a master limited partnership (MLP) requires investors to take some extra steps come tax time, but MLPs also often pay larger dividends. EPD currently yields a whopping 6.6%. Investors can likely continue to count on EPD for income amid growing oil and gas production in the United States.

3. Enbridge

Canadian energy company Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is about as diversified as you'll find in the energy sector. The company's midstream business helps move resources throughout North America, complemented by a large utility business and renewable energy generation projects. Most of Enbridge's business is regulated, generating steady revenue streams for a dependable dividend.

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years, and the stock currently yields a lofty 5.7%. Management anticipates mid-single-digit growth going forward, as new projects start coming online. There's no reason to believe that this proven dividend grower won't continue to deliver for at least the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chevron wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.