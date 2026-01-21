3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 25 Years

Key Points

Chevron is an oil supermajor with a long history of rewarding shareholders.

Generating steady free cash flow makes Lockheed Martin worthy of consideration.

There's plenty of growth potential for Brookfield Renewable's business.

Dividend stocks don't often offer the same thrill as cutting-edge technology tickers, but that's not to say they don't merit attention. Whether you're a more veteran investor who's preparing for retirement or you're less experienced and interested in portfolio diversification, dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar.

But not just any name will suffice. We're looking for tried-and-true tickers -- dividend darlings that are likely to prove to be winners over the next quarter of a century.

Grease the wheels of your passive income machines with this oil supermajor

As investors know well, the future is hardly guaranteed. Recognizing, therefore, that Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has raised its dividend every year for nearly four decades isn't to say that another four decades of annual dividend raises are a certainty, but it's worth acknowledging the company's steadfast dedication to rewarding shareholders.

Some investors may be reluctant to consider Chevron stock, knowing that movements in energy stocks are closely correlated with those of energy prices, but to dismiss Chevron stock, and its 4.1% forward-yielding dividend, as a potential investment, would be greatly short-sighted. Over the past 20 years, Chevron stock has provided a total return of more than 493% as of this writing.

Operating throughout the energy value chain, Chevron has the resilience to not only weather downturns in energy prices but also to continue boosting its dividend. With the Hess acquisition complete, Chevron adds valuable assets in Guyana and the Bakken shale to its already robust portfolio, making the company well positioned to grow in the years to come.

This defense industry stalwart can fortify your portfolio

Defense industry stocks might not be the first consideration for income investors, but that doesn't mean Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) doesn't deserve a place on their radars. The world is a dangerous place, and it doesn't seem likely to become less dangerous anytime soon.

Lockheed Martin, however, is helping make the United States and its allies safer. Speaking to the unprecedented demand for its goods, the company's CEO, Jim Taiclet, stated in the press release announcing Q3 2025 financial results, "Our record $179 billion backlog -- more than two and a half years of sales -- underscores the trust our customers place in us and underpins our company's long-term growth prospects."

In addition to developing the F-35 Lightning II, which some believe to be the world's most formidable fighter jet, Lockheed Martin is a leader in missile capabilities and space-based warfare. It has also provided investors with annual dividend increases for more than two decades, and it's likely to continue doing so -- especially given its strong free cash flow, which it can use to fund its payout. Currently, Lockheed Martin's stock provides a 2.4% forward dividend yield.

This green energy stock gets a green light for its commitment to shareholders

Operating one of the largest clean-energy portfolios on the planet, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) is a clean-energy stock offering a 3.8% forward dividend yield, and it's well-suited to provide investors with passive income for many years to come. The company has a clean-energy portfolio with a 48 gigawatt (GW) operating capacity, and its pipeline, which includes 231 GW of projects, illustrates the tremendous growth opportunity that lies ahead.

Because the company signs long-term power purchase agreements with customers, Brookfield Renewable enjoys clear insight into future cash flows -- insight that can help management deftly plan capital expenditures, including dividend payments.

Management has targeted annual dividend increases of 5% to 9%, suggesting to potential shareholders that it's not just nominal bumps to the payout they'd be receiving. With an investment-grade balance sheet, Brookfield Renewable is on a firm financial footing to both develop projects in its pipeline and continue to reward shareholders with growing dividends.

Which dividend stock should you choose for the long haul?

For conservative investors, Chevron and Lockheed Martin will be most appealing because of their long dividend-raising streaks and industry-leading positions. Brookfield Renewable, on the other hand, will appeal to those seeking exposure to the clean-energy industry.

