3 Dividend Stocks With High but Shaky Yields That Are Probably Going to Get Cut

With respective dividend or distribution yields of 14.7%, 8.3%, and 6.6%, these three investments could provide an investor with an aggregate yield of 9.9% if purchased together. However, I think that the closed-end Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF), the home appliance company Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) are likely to reduce their dividends or distributions to investors. Furthermore, in two of the cases, doing so would make them stronger companies. Here's why.

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

This is a closed-end fund, meaning it doesn't raise new capital from investors; but it can use debt to generate returns for them. It trades on the market like a stock, and it makes monthly distributions (rather like dividends). The fund has a superb record of making distributions to investors, having maintained them for over a decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

But here's the thing: The fund's net investment income hasn't covered its distribution for the last seven years, and over the previous six years, the fund has used its capital to make distributions. This is to the detriment of its net asset value (NAV), which has declined every year since 2018, and now stands at $11.50.

Meanwhile, the fund has effectively increased its leverage to boost its investment income. This isn't a sustainable path, yet the market is pricing it at a 28.5% premium to its NAV. Go figure.

Whirlpool: a fascinating potential investment

The home appliance company is one of the most interesting stocks on the market. Management believes it will benefit from the Trump tariffs and the administration's approach to defending American manufacturing interests, not least by closing a loophole that allows Asian competitors to use Chinese steel in their products and thereby avoid tariffs on it.

That may be the case, and it is good news for Whirlpool and its competitive positioning. Still, the company must navigate ongoing weakness in the housing market, which is unlikely to improve until mortgage rates decrease from their relatively high level. High rates discourage home sales, which hurt the higher-margin discretionary appliance sales that Whirlpool needs to boost its earnings.

d

And the recent easing of the trade conflict may encourage competitors to increase imports to the U.S. as they did in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, ahead of any tariffs imposed by the new regime.

It all adds up to an uncertain near-term environment for Whirlpool, and its earnings and cash flow guidance could be under threat. The annual dividend currently uses up $390 million in cash, and management expects $500 million to $600 million in free cash flow (FCF) in 2025.

However, it has $1.85 billion in debt maturing in 2025 and plans to pay down $700 million of it through refinancing, with the amount ranging from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. Those plans could come under threat if the company misses guidance, and I think that could happen in the current environment.

UPS' dividend might not necessarily be cut, but it should be

Alongside Whirlpool, UPS will be a better investment if and when it cuts its dividend. The company began the year with management estimating that it would generate $5.7 billion in FCF while paying $5.5 billion in dividends and expecting to make $1 billion in share buybacks.

Then, in late April, the impact of tariffs on the economy began to take effect. And management declined to affirm its full-year guidance on the first-quarterearnings call implying that its FCF guidance is under threat. Furthermore, there's the added complication of UPS deliberately reducing its lower-margin Amazon delivery volumes by 50% from 2024 to the second half of 2026.

The company's dividend is under threat, and even if management elects to maintain it, there's a powerful argument to say it shouldn't. As previously discussed, the company's investments in technology and refocusing its network on higher-margin and more productive deliveries (such as in the healthcare and small and medium-size business markets) imply that its return on equity (RoE) will improve.

That would be a significant plus. Still, it would be an even bigger plus if management could allocate more of its earnings to invest in the business at a higher rate of RoE, rather than using up a significant portion of its cash flow and earnings on dividend payments. A dividend cut would help free up cash for productive investment that would add value for shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $875,479!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.