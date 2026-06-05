3 Dividend Stocks Built to Last a Lifetime and Pay You the Whole Way

Key Points

Realty Income's high occupancy rates and established client base can continue to support its monthly dividend.

J.M. Smucker's coffee business should continue to support its growth despite concerns about its other products.

PepsiCo has listened to its customers, sparking a return to growth that has reinvigorated its business.

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1. Realty Income

When it comes to income generation, it is hard to argue against owning the monthly dividend company, Realty Income (NYSE: O), which owns more than 15,500 single-tenant, net leased properties.

Indeed, the prospect of rising interest rates may have discouraged investors, but Realty Income shows it can succeed under such circumstances. Moreover, it boasts a client base that includes Walmart, FedEx, and Dollar General. Having such clients has further stabilized the property and helped its occupancy rise to nearly 99%.

At today's share prices, its annual dividend of $3.25 per share yields 5.4%. That dividend has risen at least one time annually since its inception in 1994, delivering decades of passive income.

Also, it earned $4.26 per share in FFO income over the trailing 12 months, a measure of a REIT's free cash flow. Thus, the company should have no trouble covering its dividend and continuing the payout hikes.

Additionally, investors should avoid the pitfall of looking at its P/E ratio of 49 and assuming it is expensive. The $4.26 per share in FFO income is the critical measure. Thus, when calculating a price-to-FFO ratio, the stock trades at just 14 times FFO.

Under such conditions, investors can buy the stock now and collect a generous dividend while they wait for an improved stock performance.

2. J.M. Smucker

Investors may think of J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) as a jelly company because of its flagship brand, Smucker's. Nonetheless, Smucker is a diversified packaged goods company that also derives revenue from brands like Hostess, Milk-Bone, and coffee brands like Folger's, Cafe Bustelo, and the grocery market for Dunkin'.

Admittedly, the stock has suffered as packaged good companies have struggled in an environment where consumers have gravitated toward fresh and organic foods. This occurred at the same time as commodity prices rose, compressing margins.

However, coffee remains a strong product category that helps boost its revenue. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31), sales rose by 7%. Also, it reported only a net loss due to goodwill and impairment charges, which are usually one-time events.

Furthermore, declines in the stock price have taken its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio to 1.2, well below the average of 1.6. Amid that low valuation, its annual dividend of $4.40 per share yields 4.4%. Since its $971 million in free cash flow was well above the $462 million dividend cost over the same period, that probably means its 29-year track record of payout hikes is on track to continue.

Finally, once J.M. Smucker moves past the aforementioned impairment charges, profitability should return. With the strength of the coffee market and the high-yielding, rising dividend, J.M. Smucker should again stand as a strong, under-the-radar dividend stock.

3. PepsiCo

Like Smucker, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) has struggled as a packaged goods company. Besides Pepsi, Tropicana, and Mountain Dew, company-owned brands include Lay's potato chips and Quaker Oats.

Fortunately, amid the challenges, PepsiCo has listened to consumers. To that end, it has changed the ingredients of some of its products and acquired more health-oriented brands such as Poppi.

The latest earnings report showed signs of progress, with sales rising 8% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 21). That led to a 27% rise in net income.

Also, while the stock showed 8% growth for the year, it is trading at a near 30% discount to its five-year high. Consequently, its 22 P/E ratio is below the five-year average of 27.

That situation has made PepsiCo's dividend particularly attractive. At $5.92 per share annually, its dividend now yields 4%. Additionally, the $9.3 billion in free cash flow over the trailing 12 months covered the $7.7 billion in dividend costs. Given that the dividend has risen for 54 consecutive years, the increases are likely to continue.

Ultimately, considering the rising payout and the rebound in sales growth, PepsiCo again looks to be on track for success.

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Will Healy has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends J.M. Smucker, Realty Income, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.