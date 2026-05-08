3 Dividend Stocks Built to Last a Lifetime and Pay You the Whole Way

Key Points

Target's decades-long dividend discipline, scale advantages, and pessimistic valuation create a compelling long-term income opportunity today.

Nike's intact brand and wholesale reset position it for dividend growth and upside from deeply discounted levels.

Constellation's premium Mexican beer focus and demographic tailwinds support resilient dividends despite near-term ongoing headwinds.

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There is a difference between a stock that pays a dividend and a stock built around the discipline of consistently paying one. The three companies below have structured their entire capital return philosophies around their commitments to grow those dividend checks year after year, through recessions, trade wars, management transitions, and every variety of market chaos. That consistency is the output of durable competitive positions that have earned the right to be viewed as long-term holdings.

Target: 235 dividend checks and counting

Target (NYSE: TGT) has paid a dividend every single quarter since it went public in October 1967. This is a streak of 235 consecutive payments. It has raised its payouts for 54 straight years, a record that earns it entry into the exclusive club of Dividend Kings -- companies that have increased their annual payouts for at least 50 consecutive years.

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The retail giant's stock is down roughly 45% from its 2021 peak and now trades near $129, a level not seen since 2018. Its dividend yield, as a result, has expanded to roughly 3.5%, one of Target's better income entry points in years. The next ex-dividend date is May 13, meaning investors who act this week will receive the June 1 payment.

The bear case on Target is real: Comparable sales growth has been flat to negative, tariff pass-through costs are rising, and after several years of boycotts and brand damage, the company is navigating a brand refresh under new CEO Jim Lee.

But the bull case for long-term holders is equally clear: Target operates in a category -- general merchandise retail -- where the digital and physical shopping experience is converging, and its scale, store network, and fulfillment infrastructure are competitive advantages that took decades to build. Investors who bought Target stock at any point of high pessimism over the past 50 years and held on have been rewarded with both capital appreciation and a dividend that was never cut, suspended, or missed.

Nike: A stock at a 12-year low, but with a 24-year dividend-hiking streak

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is in the middle of a turnaround, and the stock has priced in far more damage than the brand itself has actually sustained. The shares trade near $43, a level not seen since 2014, down roughly 76% from their 2021 all-time high. That is the kind of markdown that historically precedes meaningful long-term returns when the underlying brand remains intact.

This brand is still intact. CEO Elliott Hill -- a 32-year Nike veteran who came out of retirement to lead the recovery effort -- is executing what he calls a "Wholesale Renaissance," rebuilding the distribution relationships that its prior direct-to-customer sales strategy dismantled, and restoring Nike's presence in specialty running and sport channels that competitors like Hoka and On Holding have entered. In its fiscal 2026 third quarter, which ended Feb. 28, wholesale revenue rose 8% globally and 24% in North America, and the running category posted growth above 20% for the second straight quarter.

Meanwhile, Nike has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Its next quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, just declared in April, is payable July 1.

Constellation Brands: The beer that America already chooses

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) owns Modelo Especial -- the No. 1 selling beer in the United States by volume. It owns Corona. It owns Pacifico. These are hugely popular beers in North America.

The stock is down roughly 50% from its 2023 peak, trading near $148, which has lifted its dividend yield to approximately 2.8%. The company returned more than $900 million to shareholders in fiscal 2026 despite a challenging operating environment driven by consumer caution, higher tariff costs on Mexican imports, and the divestiture of its mainstream wine and spirits portfolio.

That divestiture is the non-obvious positive in the Constellation story. The company shed its lower-margin wine brands to concentrate entirely on premium Mexican beer -- a segment that has taken sustained share from domestic brews for more than a decade. The underlying trend here is demographic: Latinos are the fastest-growing demographic group in the United States, and Modelo carries a level of brand equity that can't be unraveled by a trade war or a soft quarter.

For investors buying a dividend that has been maintained through real operational pressure, at a price that reflects maximum pessimism toward a brand that still dominates the No. 1 category in American drinking culture, the long-term math looks right.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike, On Holding, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.