3 Dividend Stocks That Are Obvious Buys in Today's Uncertain Market

Key Points

Boring, cash-generating businesses like regional grocers often shine when uncertainty rises in the market.

These three tickers are the kinds of steady names you build into slowly as volatility creates opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than Weis Markets ›

Uncertainty isn't just something you read about in headlines, you feel it when you open your portfolio and hesitate for a second longer than usual. When prices swing and narratives change every week, it forces a different kind of thinking.

You stop asking, "What could go up next?" and start asking, "What am I actually comfortable owning if things stay messy for a while?" Or even, "What am I OK with doubling down on?" That shift matters more than people realize. In calm markets, it's easy to convince yourself you're a long-term investor. But in volatile ones, you find out quickly if you really are, or whether you were just renting stocks that felt good at the time.

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I've found that the names you end up trusting most during those stretches tend to share a few traits: They're simple, they're consistent, and they return cash to you while you wait. Here are three that stand out right now, each for a different reason.

1. Weis Markets

Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) operates about 200 grocery stores under its own banner, mostly in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. It's about as unglamorous as investing gets. But unexciting businesses in stable industries with consistent dividends are exactly what uncertain markets reward.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share in February 2026, yielding approximately 2% on an annualized basis. What's more interesting is the broader context. Some prominent investors have increased their stakes in Weis. The stock recently crossed below its 200-day moving average, a technical signal that has historically drawn value-oriented buyers.

Weis shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of roughly 15.6, below the broader consumer retailing industry average of 19.2. The company's domestic, regional supply chain means limited direct tariff exposure -- the vast majority of what Weis stores stock is sourced domestically. For an investor seeking a quiet, dividend-paying grocery stock that almost nobody is talking about, this is it.

2. Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is a Southeast-focused supermarket chain headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, operating hundreds of stores across the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It also owns and operates its own milk and ice cream processing facility -- a level of vertical integration that most investors overlook. In March, Ingles declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share on its Class A shares.

There's also an activist shareholder situation developing, with investment firm Summer Road LLC challenging the board ahead of the April 30 shareholder meeting. Activism at a small, undervalued retailer is often a catalyst for unlocking value and, at minimum, means someone else is paying attention. Be wary here still. I would slowly invest as this challenge plays out.

3. Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE: PBH) owns a portfolio of over-the-counter health and personal care brands -- Clear Eyes, Summer's Eve, Chloraseptic, Dramamine -- that people reach for when they're sick, uncomfortable, or not feeling their best. These aren't impulse purchases. They're need-based buys that hold up in an economic downturn.

In March, Prestige made its biggest move in years: It signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Breathe Right brand and several associated assets from Foundation Consumer Healthcare for $1.045 billion, or approximately $900 million net of an anticipated $150 million in tax benefits. The acquired portfolio generated about $200 million in trailing-12-month revenue. Breathe Right is expected to become Prestige's largest brand and give the company a new platform in the "better breathing" wellness category, with meaningful international reach.

Uncertainty doesn't make great businesses disappear. It just makes you more honest about what you actually trust. Weis Markets, Ingles Markets, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare each check different boxes, but they share the same core appeal: durability, cash flow, and relevance when conditions get tougher.

I'm not rushing in. Volatility and company-specific risks are still very real, but these are the kinds of names I'm comfortable watching closely and slowly building into if the market gives me the opportunity.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ingles Markets. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.