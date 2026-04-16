3 Dividend‑Rich Energy Stocks That Look Built for Long‑Term Investors, Beyond the Iran War

Key Points

If the Iran war dies down, oil prices will likely continue to trend higher.

Still, there are oil and gas stocks that can successfully navigate an energy market with lower oil prices.

Investors may also want to consider alternative energy sources, such as renewables.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

Energy stocks have zipped higher this year, partly in connection with the Iran war, which began at the very end of February. As a result of the conflict, Iran essentially closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil supply flows daily in normal times. Companies were also concerned about sending tankers through the Strait amid fears of attack, and other energy infrastructure in the Middle East has been damaged.

However, due to low oil prices over the past few years,

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While an end to the Iran war would lower oil prices fairly quickly and potentially hurt these same energy companies, many have learned from past oil price dips how to still operate at a profit even in a more difficult environment and continue to boost payouts to shareholders.

Here are three dividend-rich energy stocks that investors can hold for the long haul, regardless of where oil prices go next.

Chevron

U.S. oil and gas company Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has seen its stock increase by nearly 24% this year (as of April 16), partly in response to the war. But the company was doing well prior to the war, too.

In 2025, Chevron completed its acquisition of Hess, creating a strong upstream portfolio with industry-leading margins. Management has said that it expects the upstream portfolio to produce between 3.98 million and 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. Total company production has increased, and free cash flow grew by 35%, even as oil prices fell by 15%.

The balance sheet also remains in good shape, with its net debt-to-cash flow from operating activities ratio at 1. Furthermore, Chevron will likely benefit from the changing leadership in Venezuela, following President Donald Trump's order for the U.S. military to remove former President Nicolás Maduro from power. Chevron is the only U.S. oil company that has maintained operations in the country. Management sees the potential to grow production in Venezuela by 50% over the next 18 to 24 months.

The company also continues to return a healthy amount of capital to shareholders, guiding for $2.5 billion to $3 billion of share repurchases in the first quarter of 2026, while increasing the quarterly dividend per share by 4% to $1.78. Chevron's trailing-12-month dividend yield is 3.85%.

ExxonMobil

Another rock-solid U.S. oil producer is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). The stock is up 26% this year and up nearly 167% over the past five years. ExxonMobil's success stems from its ability to grow free cash flow. Net cash provided by operating activities has skyrocketed from just shy of $30 billion in 2019 to nearly $52 billion in 2025, while free cash flow over the same period has increased from $6.6 billion to $26.1 billion.

This was achieved through structural cost reductions and investments in the Permian Basin and Guyana, which neighbors Venezuela. Oil from Guyana's Stabroek Block reservoir is extremely profitable, with the ability to break even when oil prices are $30 per barrel. In 2025, ExxonMobil recorded the highest upstream production in over 40 years, setting new records in the Permian Basin and Guyana.

Over the past five years, ExxonMobil has returned roughly $150 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends, more than all but five companies in the S&P 500. The stock carries a dividend yield of 2.75%.

NextEra Energy Resources

If the Iran war has taught the world anything, it's that energy security is vital. That's why I suspect there will be a greater emphasis placed on renewable energy. NextEra Energy Resources (NYSE: NEE) can provide investors with this exposure.

The company is one of the largest electric power and energy companies in North America. It owns Florida Power & Light, the largest power utility in Florida, and also runs one of the largest energy infrastructure developers in the U.S., focusing on the construction and operation of renewable, nuclear, and natural gas generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities.

NextEra has gotten involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade because the data centers that power AI applications require so much power. NextEra has been investing in and acquiring more natural gas infrastructure to meet the needs of hyperscalers, and power demand from AI is only expected to grow.

One concern is that NextEra has had to take on significant debt to fund many of its capital-intensive projects. However, it generates significant earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which allows it to easily cover its interest payments. The stock also has a trailing dividend yield of 2.75%.

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Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.