3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall

The days of individual market activity are gone. Unlike the past few decades, when investors were able to analyze and study markets on an individual chart basis, today’s market is as interconnected as it has ever been, driving the importance for investors to really keep up with what’s happening in each asset class in relation to others.

Today, a spike in volatility within the S&P 500 drove the price of ten-year bonds in the United States higher, as both retail and professional investors seek safety while volatility decides to top and eventually come back down. While most would stop at that conclusion, professionals understand that rising bond prices will also lower their yields, making other market areas more attractive.

What becomes attractive in relation to lower bond yields are other assets that might offer a similar—or higher—yield with little added risk over bonds' stability.

This is where dividend-focused investments become valuable, starting with the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHD) as a diversified way for investors to tap into dividend income. There’s a consideration in the real estate sector for Realty Income Co. (NYSE: O) or a consumer staple giant like Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO).

Diversification: What Institutional Buyers Want Today

Over the past quarter, up to $13 billion in institutional capital flowed into the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, highlighting where professionals see demand amid potential volatility in the S&P 500.

Leading the way were those from the Royal Bank of Canada, meaning that despite trade tariffs between the United States and Canada, no geopolitical tension can be between protecting investor capital and returns in today’s market environment.

This is one of the reasons why investors should consider the ETF as well, especially with lower bond yields.

As bond yields get closer to 4.0% today, the ETF’s $2.56 payout per share will stand to compete and make itself more attractive.

From today’s prices, this payout would translate to an annualized dividend yield of up to 9.12%, double the ten-year yields, and offering the low-volatility diversification investors need.

Discounted Real Estate for Monthly Cash Flow

Not all dividend stocks do this, and some of the ones that do tend to be over the responsible financial limits. Realty Income pays its shareholders a monthly dividend rather than quarterly, and it can do so for the following reasons:

It is a real estate investment trust (REIT), so it is legally obligated to pay out a percentage of rent to investors.

Properties in this portfolio are as stable as they come, so managing cash flow becomes easier for payouts.

These are the two foundational factors that help Realty Income step up when adding value for its shareholders.

Even after a flattish performance over the past year, the stock still stands to be a significant threat for bearish traders, as seen in the company’s 21.6% collapse in short interest over the past month alone.

Of course, these bears have to be aware of falling bond yields, which will make Realty Income’s $3.21 payout per share all the more attractive today, especially as it translates to a yield of up to 5.6% annually.

With this in mind, investors could also face some additional upside when these defensive properties become more attractive during volatile markets.

A Hidden Gem in Altria Stock

The latest round of retail sales data showed investors that miscellaneous spending in convenience stores declined over the past month, which is why Altria stock might seem sluggish compared to the rest of the market.

However, it still trades at 95% of its 52-week high, showcasing enough momentum from the market’s bullish perspective on this business.

Understanding that this company’s products are probably as defensive as they come is a start, as both the youth and older consumer bases seem to be exposed to tobacco in one form or another. This explains the stock's low beta of 0.6 today, meaning it is nearly half as volatile as the S&P 500 on an average day.

That price safety expands beyond the charts, given the stability in the company’s financials.

Stability in cash flows and predictable demand enables management to pay up to $4.08 in dividends to shareholders, translating into a 7.1% annualized yield today.

