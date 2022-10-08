3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy In October

For many investors, dividend stocks and tech stocks are a contradiction.

After all, tech stocks tend to be growth-oriented, and most choose to reinvest profits in the growth of the company, rather than paying them out to shareholders. Longtime Apple CEO Steve Jobs refused to pay a dividend, saying it was a sign a company was out of ideas.

However, there are some dividend-paying tech stocks out there, among more mature companies and certain sectors like semiconductors. Keep reading to see three that are great buys now.

1. The leader of enterprise technology

It's hard to think of an area of enterprise software that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) doesn't have its hands in. With its massive base of Windows and Office users, Microsoft can easily add and scale new products, like Teams, its competitor to Slack, the messaging platform that was acquired by Salesforce for $28 billion last year, or Azure, its cloud infrastructure business that is now challenging Amazon Web Services for industry leadership.

Microsoft also spins off so much cash that it can easily grow through acquisitions, including LinkedIn, GitHub, and its pending deal for Activision Blizzard. These acquisitions have strengthened its positions in professional networking and social media, DevOps and open source, and video games.

In other words, Microsoft's competitive advantages in enterprise technology only appear to be getting stronger, and its numbers back that up. In the second quarter, revenue jumped 12%, or 16% in constant currency, to $51.9 billion, while operating income rose 14% in constant currency to $20.5 billion, giving the company a whopping 40% operating margin. Growth was broad-based, and the intelligent cloud, which includes Azure, is now its biggest business segment. Guidance was also strong for the full year, calling for 19% growth in constant-currency revenue and 21% growth in constant-currency operating income.

Microsoft currently offers a 1.1% dividend yield, and just raised it by 10% to $0.68 per share each quarter. With its product diversity and installed base of users, Microsoft is a good bet to outperform in a recession. Expect the company to deliver another solid round of results when it reports third-quarter earnings later this month.

2. A sticky software ecosystem

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the parent of online business tools like QuickBooks and TurboTax, has an enviable business model.

Once you've uploaded your information and are used to using its products, there are significant switching costs, giving it a sticky product ecosystem. Repeat customers are also the cheapest to serve, as there are no acquisition costs.

Over the last decade, Intuit has moved its software to the cloud, which has helped drive strong profitability. In its fiscal year just ended, it posted $2.1 billion in net income on $10.2 billion in revenue, or a margin of 20.3%.

Its growth also remains strong, with organic revenue up 24% in its most recent quarter, or 32% including its acquisition of Mailchimp. In QuickBooks, its biggest business, revenue rose 34% for the quarter and 33% for the fiscal year.

Like Microsoft, Intuit should fare well even in a recession. The company provides tools that businesses rely on, and its profits make it less vulnerable to an economic downturn than unprofitable software stocks.

With a 0.8% dividend yield, Intuit won't win any awards from income investors, but shareholders should expect that payout to grow over time given the company's growth rate. Management has raised the dividend every year by 10% or more since it initiated it in 2011. Meanwhile, the stock is down more than 40% from its peak last November, making now a good time to buy.

3. The company the world depends on

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) may not be a household name in the U.S., even among investors, but there's a good chance you use the chips it's manufactured.

That's because its chips are in most of the world's devices. The company makes 65% of the world's semiconductors and 90% of its advanced chips. Other chip companies focus on design, but most outsource the fabrication to TSMC, giving the company a near-monopoly in manufacturing. It's capital intensive to build semiconductor foundries. Even though the U.S. just passed the CHIPS Act to fund more domestic production, it will take a lot to unseat Taiwan Semi as the category leader, especially as it continues to put up strong growth.

In its second quarter, revenue rose 36.6% to $18.16 billion, and earnings per share jumped 76.4%. The company's profit margins are also outstanding, with a 44.3% net margin in the second quarter.

Based in Taiwan, TSMC is insulated from much of the tumult around Chinese stocks, making it more reliable than its mainland-based peers. The company is a solid dividend payer, currently offering a yield of 2.4%.

With the stock down 50% from its peak in January on this dominant business, investors should take advantage of the sell-off.

